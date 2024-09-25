Twitter
In pics: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Maldives, pen heartfelt notes

Chris Hemsworth talks about his love for India, talks about Indian fans: 'I have never seen...'

Meet actress who slapped Mehmood, was called next superstar, lost stardom after debut, still single at 55, she is...

'No Umrah visa for beggars': Saudi warns this country, says it would affect...

Unable to snap up tickets for Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concert? Here's what you can do with unspent funds

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Get discounts up to 60% on best washing machines, TVs and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 will begin from tonight for premium users while for general public the sale will begin from September 27.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Get discounts up to 60% on best washing machines, TVs and more
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is all set to kick start at midnight today, exclusively for Amazon Prime members. This special early access provides top deals of the year in various categories. Buyers can anticipate exclusive offers on electronics, fashion items, home essentials, and more. Whether you're looking for a new smartphone, home appliances, or a wardrobe refresh, this sle offers a diverse range of choices to fulfill your requirements.

The upcoming sale is set to feature exclusive trade-in offers, bank discounts, and zero-cost EMI choices, making shopping more budget-friendly. Prime members, as usual, get priority access to these fantastic deals before they become available to the general public. Grab the opportunity to purchase premium goods at discounted rates. With numerous discounts ready to roll out, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale presents an ideal occasion to shop and enjoy significant savings across a variety of categories.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, Smart TVs are on sale with discounts of up to 65%. This presents a perfect opportunity to enhance your TV viewing experience with reduced prices on various popular brands and sizes. If you're in the market for a top-notch TV at a more affordable rate, these deals are not to be missed.

Up to 40% discount on laptops at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 

At the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, laptops are up for grabs with discounts of up to 40%. Whether you're seeking a cost-effective model or a high-performance laptop, this sale provides a plethora of choices. It's an ideal moment to snag a laptop at a discounted price.

Up to 55% discount on refrigerators at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, refrigerators are up for grabs with discounts of up to 55%. Excellent offers await on single-door, double-door, and side-by-side models from renowned brands. It's an ideal chance to enhance your refrigerator while enjoying substantial savings.

Up to 60% discount on washing machine at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 

Washing machines are offered at discounts of up to 60% during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. Featuring top-load, front-load, and semi-automatic varieties from premier brands, now is the perfect moment to elevate your laundry setup. Seize the opportunity to benefit from these price reductions and acquire a new washing machine at a more economical rate.

Up to 62% discount on best dining table at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 

At the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, the best dining tables are available at the thier lowest price with a with discounts of up to 62%. Grab the ideal dining table which fills your asthetic choice.

