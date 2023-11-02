Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023:Check out the best deals on microwaves, Get up to 52% off

Headlines

Amazon Sale 2023: Up to 75% off on vacuum-insulated, rust resistance bottles

World Cup 2023: Sara Tendulkar gives standing ovation as Shubman Gill walks back to pavilion after 92 vs Sri Lanka

Amazon Sale 2023: Enjoy exciting discounts on storage boxes, hurry now

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top 3 Brand knife

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023:Get up to 63% off on air purifiers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Cup 2023: Sara Tendulkar gives standing ovation as Shubman Gill walks back to pavilion after 92 vs Sri Lanka

Amazon Sale 2023: Up to 75% off on vacuum-insulated, rust resistance bottles

Amazon Sale 2023: Enjoy exciting discounts on storage boxes, hurry now

8 home remedies to remove blackheads

Biggest sixes in World Cup 2023 so far

10 Prominent global figures of Indian origin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Virat Kohli's Birthday: Know How Eden Gardens Is Planning To Celebrate 'King's Day' | IND vs SA | WC

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

Is that Ms Marvel actress Iman Vellani outside Mannat on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday? Truth behind viral photo

The Role That Changed My Life: Huma Qureshi says playing Rani Bharti in Maharani made her trust herself as an actor

Sudha Chandran calls Doree 'eye opener' for her, says even members from educated families ask 'ladka hai ya ladki'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023:Check out the best deals on microwaves, Get up to 52% off

Find out the amazing deals on microwaves with exciting offers only on Amazon great indian festival sale

article-main
Latest News

DNA

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 05:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin


Buying a microwave is like getting a superhero for your kitchen, which upgrades your cooking experience to a whole different level. With its reheating capabilities you will never have to worry again for cold meals. In this festive season explore the amazing deals on microwave with amazing benefits and surprising offers.

 

Inalsa Oven MasterChef 10BK OTG At Rs 2,175

 

  • Get flat 52% off on this amazing microwave
  • With its powerful 800W, this oven toaster griller heats up in just 2-3 minutes, cooking your food faster than ever
  •  Not only does it save you time, but it also helps you save money on your electricity bills
  • With a wide temperature range of 100 to 250 degrees celsius, you have the convenience to cook a variety of dishes
  • The oven's resilient, see-through door is connected to the baking rack, allowing you to smoothly and safely pull the rack towards you when you open the door
  • This microwave is equipped with 60-minute Accu-timer technology, which ensures precise oven settings and stay-on functionality.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave At Rs 10,790

 

 

  • Get 33% off on this panasonic 27L convection microwave 
  • This microwave is perfect for families with 3 to 4 members
  • It has 900 watts of high power for fast and even cooking
  • It has advanced heat wave ducts that ensure 360-degree distribution of heat for uniform and faster cooking
  • This countertop microwave is super compact, so you can save space for more important things and it has a glass turntable and a spacious interior capacity
  • This microwave comes with 101 pre-loaded menus, covering everything from starters to desserts.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven At Rs 6,490

  • With a spacious 24L capacity, this microwave is perfect for families with 5 to 6 members
  • IFB has an amazing warranty offer for their microwave oven, you will get 1 year of warranty on the microwave oven itself, and an impressive 3 years of warranty on both the magnetron and cavity
  • In the box, it includes the microwave oven itself, a unit glass turntable, a wire rack, a quick guide label, and a warranty card. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven At Rs 5,490

 

  • This solo 20L microwave oven is perfect for bachelors and small families
  • It's versatile and can be used for reheating, defrosting, and cooking
  • In the box, you'll find everything you need to get started with your convection microwave oven, It includes 1 unit of the microwave oven itself, 1 glass turntable, and 1 quick guide label
  • The microwave control features a touch keypad (membrane) that is super responsive to touch and a breeze to clean.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Why are Sri Lankan players wearing black armbands?

Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta, Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant steal the show at Jio World Plaza launch, watch

Qualification scenarios for each team to secure semifinal spot in the ODI World Cup 2023

Apple sends hacking alerts, Opposition leader claims government's involvement

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top 3 Brand knife

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE