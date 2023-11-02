Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023:Check out the best deals on microwaves, Get up to 52% off

Find out the amazing deals on microwaves with exciting offers only on Amazon great indian festival sale



Buying a microwave is like getting a superhero for your kitchen, which upgrades your cooking experience to a whole different level. With its reheating capabilities you will never have to worry again for cold meals. In this festive season explore the amazing deals on microwave with amazing benefits and surprising offers.

Get flat 52% off on this amazing microwave

With its powerful 800W, this oven toaster griller heats up in just 2-3 minutes, cooking your food faster than ever

Not only does it save you time, but it also helps you save money on your electricity bills

With a wide temperature range of 100 to 250 degrees celsius, you have the convenience to cook a variety of dishes

The oven's resilient, see-through door is connected to the baking rack, allowing you to smoothly and safely pull the rack towards you when you open the door

This microwave is equipped with 60-minute Accu-timer technology, which ensures precise oven settings and stay-on functionality.

Buy Now on Amazon

Get 33% off on this panasonic 27L convection microwave

This microwave is perfect for families with 3 to 4 members

It has 900 watts of high power for fast and even cooking

It has advanced heat wave ducts that ensure 360-degree distribution of heat for uniform and faster cooking

This countertop microwave is super compact, so you can save space for more important things and it has a glass turntable and a spacious interior capacity

This microwave comes with 101 pre-loaded menus, covering everything from starters to desserts.

Buy Now on Amazon

With a spacious 24L capacity, this microwave is perfect for families with 5 to 6 members

IFB has an amazing warranty offer for their microwave oven, you will get 1 year of warranty on the microwave oven itself, and an impressive 3 years of warranty on both the magnetron and cavity

In the box, it includes the microwave oven itself, a unit glass turntable, a wire rack, a quick guide label, and a warranty card.

Buy Now on Amazon

This solo 20L microwave oven is perfect for bachelors and small families

It's versatile and can be used for reheating, defrosting, and cooking

In the box, you'll find everything you need to get started with your convection microwave oven, It includes 1 unit of the microwave oven itself, 1 glass turntable, and 1 quick guide label

The microwave control features a touch keypad (membrane) that is super responsive to touch and a breeze to clean.

Buy Now on Amazon