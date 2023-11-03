Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top deal on air conditioners, get up to 58% off

In this festive season get your hands on the amazing deals on air conditioners only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.
Don’t miss out on this incredible deal of buying amazing air conditioners with such exciting offers. Explore the best range of air conditioners with the latest and awesome features and technologies.
- Get up to 58% off on this air conditioner
- This AC is perfect for medium-sized rooms, ranging from 111 to 150 sq.ft , It can handle high ambient temperatures up to 52 degrees Celsius
- With its 4-way swing feature, it ensures even cooling throughout the room
- It has a 3-star energy rating, which means it is energy efficient and the annual energy consumption is 4600 units
- It has anti dust and antimicrobial protection to keep the air clean and healthy
- The Anti-Corrosive Coating ensures durability and longevity and the LED display makes it easy to see and control the settings
- With Self Diagnosis, it can detect and troubleshoot issues on its own and the sleep mode ensures a comfortable sleeping environment.
Buy Now on Amazon
- Get flat 56% off in this LG air conditioner
- The variable speed compressor adjusts power based on the heat load, which is super efficient and with the Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Control, you can save energy by adjusting the cooling capacity from 100% to 80%, 60%, or 40%, in fact when you need faster cooling, you can even increase the capacity to 110%
- It has stabiliser-free operation within a wide voltage range of 120-290
- The Ocean Black Fin Anti-Corrosive coating ensures durability, and the Ez clean filter makes maintenance easy
- The low gas detection feature is a great addition for safety and with a 100% Copper Condenser, you can expect excellent performance. The 6 Fan Speed steps allow you to customise the airflow
- The smart diagnosis system and magic display make it convenient to monitor and troubleshoot any issues.
Buy Now on Amazon
- It has 7 different convertible modes, including an AI Mode called converti7
- The AI mode uses built-in sensors and artificial intelligence to detect the room's temperature, forecast the cooling capacity, and adjust the fan speed for optimal cooling
- You can save energy by selecting different modes ranging from 40% to 90%, full capacity, and high capacity
- The variable speed inverter compressor is also a great feature, as it adjusts power based on the heat load
- With 100% copper tubing, heat exchange is improved, enhancing the cooling performance and durability of the AC.
Buy Now on Amazon
- It has a frost self-clean feature that allows you to enjoy clean and healthy air with just a press of a button
- The cooling capacity is perfect for big size rooms, ranging from 140 to 150 sq ft
- With a powerful air circulation of 412 CFM and the ability to cool at extreme temperatures up to 54 degrees Celsius, this AC can handle even the hottest days
- The Frost Self-Clean technology is a great addition for easy maintenance, and the Super Anti-corrosion feature ensures durability
- With 100% Grooved Copper and the use of R-32 Refrigerant, you can expect excellent performance.
Buy Now on Amazon