Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Apple iPhone 12 under Rs 40,000, additional bank offers and discounts

Apple iPhone 12

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 will begin on September 23 and the etailer has started teasing the offers that will be available during the month-long sale. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 will start on the same day as the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 and the company has not revealed when the annual sale will end however one can expect the Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 to last about a month. Last year, Amazon offered great deals on Apple iPhone 11, Apple iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S20 SE, OnePlus 9 Pro, Realme GT and other smartphones. Just like this year, the festive sale is expected to offer attractive deals on products across various categories.

As per the teaser image on Amazon.in, the Apple iPhone 12 will be offered under Rs 40,000 during the Great Indian Festival Sale. For the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, the etailer has partnered with State Bank of India (SBI Bank). This means that buyers using SBI Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10% instant discount during the month-long sale. Usually the 10% instant bank discount on selected banks is capped at Rs 1,500. Last year, Amazon tied up with several banks through different weeks so that buyers of numerous bank accounts can get the best of the Diwali sale.

Apple iPhone 12 is part of the company's former flagship series. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display. The display comes with 1170 X 2532 pixels resolution and HDR support. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip as seen on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

When it comes to camera, the Apple iPhone 12 gets dual 12MP sensors with OIS. The lenses come with f/1.8 aperture and 2x optical zoom. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone sports a 12MP f/2.2 shooter with TrueDepth. Apple iPhone 12 is IP68 water and dust resistant and it is also eligible for the upcoming iOS 16 update.