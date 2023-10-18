Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Hurry up! get up to 60% off on air purifiers

Get ready to elevate your fresh air experience! The Amazon Great Indian Festival brings you up to 60% off on air purifiers. Don't miss this incredible deal!

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

Breathe in freshness this season with the Amazon Great Indian Festival! Enjoy a refreshing offer of up to 60% off on premium air purifiers, ensuring a healthier environment for you and your loved ones. Hurry and seize this opportunity to embrace clean, purified air at unbeatable prices. Don't miss out!

Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier

Automatically eliminates 99.99% of allergens and pollutants as small as PM 0.1 (0.1 microns), including dust, pollen, mould spores, bacteria, pet dander, VOCs, and other harmful gases/odors; Dual Functionality: HEPA air purifier + bladeless fan in one. Backward airflow (diffused) mode purifies without cooling.

Buy Now on Amazon

MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite

Triple layer filtration: This filtration technique uses three layers, including a primary filter, a true HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter that can capture 99.99% of 0.1 mm particles.

Buy Now on Amazon

Coway Professional Air Purifier

 

Coway professional home air purifier, longest filter life 8500 hours, green true HEPA filter, captures 99.99% virus & PM 0.1 particles, 7 year warranty

Buy Now on Amazon

Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier

Automatically detects air quality and removes 99.97% of airborne pollutants as small as 0.003 microns, which is 800 times smaller than PM 2.5, using vitashield intelligent purification.

Buy Now on Amazon

