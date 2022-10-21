Amazon Great Indian Festival ends in 3 Days! Get Acer, Lenovo, Asus laptops under Rs 50,000

There are only three days left till Diwali 2022, which means that you only have three days left to take advantage of the finest bargains on laptops from leading manufacturers like HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, Acer, and many more during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. With a Citi Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, or RuPay credit or debit card, you may save an additional 10%, up to Rs 10,000, during this Amazon laptop sale.

This Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale gives a huge amount of laptop possibilities, including exceptional exchange deals that increase the discount on purchases. Laptops with Intel Core i3 processors, i5 processors, i7 processors, and i9 processors are just some of the options you have. Don't hesitate any longer; check out these amazing Amazon discounts right now.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

The AMD Ryzen 5 5500U-powered Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 can be purchased on Amazon for a starting price of Rs 38,990. The maximum brightness of the laptop's 15.5-inch full HD anti-glare screen is capped at 250 nits. Don't forget that the screen won't be very legible in the sun. Standard 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage are included.

Asus VivoBook 14

The Asus VivoBook 14 (2021) is a good option for those in the market for a reasonably priced laptop with an Intel Core i5 CPU. During the Amazon Diwali sale, you can get the 8GB RAM version for for Rs 46,990. It comes with either an M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD (up to 256GB) or a conventional hard drive (up to 1TB). Similarly, this one has a somewhat dim maximum brightness, making it difficult to read in direct sunlight. The 14-inch screen is full HD and has anti-glare technology.

Acer Aspire Vero AV15-51 device

The Acer Aspire Vero AV15-51 laptop can be purchased on Amazon for Rs 45,990. The CPU is an Intel Core i5 from the 11th generation, and it has Iris Xe graphics for visual processing. According to the manufacturer, this laptop's battery may last for as long as 7.5 hours. 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD space are standard on this model.

RedmiBook Pro Core i5 11th Gen

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can acquire a RedmiBook Pro Core i5 11th Generation for as little as Rs 39,990. It has Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019, dual speakers, a 15.6-inch anti-glare Full HD screen, a lightweight design, and more. The screen's sharpness and colour accuracy are satisfactory. The listed price includes 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD space. Off-the-shelf, you may enjoy Microsoft's Windows 10 Home edition.