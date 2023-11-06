Amazon Great Indian Festival: Big deals on smartwatches under Rs 2000

Elevate your wristwear game! Explore the top smartwatches under ₹2000 on Amazon Great Indian Festival. Style meets innovation, making these timepieces must-haves for tech-savvy enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals.

What makes these smartwatches unique? Let us discover. These gadgets are ideal for tracking fitness objectives, maintaining connectivity while on the go, or showcasing your sense of style. This ranking shows the best possible balance between design and utility, with everything from colourful displays to cutting-edge health monitoring. Shop smart on Amazon today!

We will start the list with the Fastrack Limitless X smartwatch, which is both feature-rich and reasonably priced. It has a pleasing and attractive appearance because of its square design. It provides SingleSync BT Calling for a convenient calling experience and has a 1.91-inch HD UltraVU display.

Buy Now on Amazon

On a single full charge, the battery lasts for up to seven days. It is one of the few smartwatches in the market that allows you to store music on it for easy access in addition to supporting Bluetooth calling. It lets you receive notifications from your smartphone and has more than 120 sports modes.

Buy Now on Amazon

A 1.85-inch TFT LCD display with a peak brightness of 550 nits is included with the Noise Pulse 2 Max. It features Tru Sync technology, which offers a quick and reliable connection, and supports Bluetooth calling.

Buy Now on Amazon

A sizable 2.01-inch HD display with Always On features is another feature of the boAt Wave Sigma. In contrast to the majority of low-cost smartwatches, it comes with a DIY Watch Face Studio that allows you to personalise the watch face with widgets, backgrounds, and themes. With its integrated speaker and microphone, this one also supports Bluetooth calling.

Buy Now on Amazon