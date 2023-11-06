Headlines

12th Fail box office collection: Vikrant Massey's film maintains strong grip in second week, mints over Rs 21 crore

After ‘different ball’ claim, Hasan Raza alleges BCCI of manipulating DRS

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Big deals on smartwatches under Rs 2000

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Grab up to 69% off on Diwali decoration and puja items

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get Ring Light under 60% off

7 Oldest airlines in the world

9 Bollywood actresses who went to jail

7 Easy rangoli designs 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita-Vicky calls Aishwarya 'chudail', gets into an ugly fight with Neil in the house

Israel Hamas war: Israeli ground troops complete encirclement of Gaza city, set to enter in 48 hours

Israel-Hamas war: Israel says the Gaza strip has been 'cut into two' after 'significant strikes'!

12th Fail box office collection: Vikrant Massey's film maintains strong grip in second week, mints over Rs 21 crore

Pankaj Tripathi says there is lot of 'average work' in films these days: 'Something slightly above average seems great'

Salaar makers react to rumours of Prabhas-starrer being postponed, clear the air on box office clash with SRK’s Dunki

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Big deals on smartwatches under Rs 2000

Elevate your wristwear game! Explore the top smartwatches under ₹2000 on Amazon Great Indian Festival. Style meets innovation, making these timepieces must-haves for tech-savvy enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 05:19 PM IST

What makes these smartwatches unique? Let us discover. These gadgets are ideal for tracking fitness objectives, maintaining connectivity while on the go, or showcasing your sense of style. This ranking shows the best possible balance between design and utility, with everything from colourful displays to cutting-edge health monitoring. Shop smart on Amazon today!

Fastrack Limitless X

We will start the list with the Fastrack Limitless X smartwatch, which is both feature-rich and reasonably priced. It has a pleasing and attractive appearance because of its square design. It provides SingleSync BT Calling for a convenient calling experience and has a 1.91-inch HD UltraVU display.

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra

On a single full charge, the battery lasts for up to seven days. It is one of the few smartwatches in the market that allows you to store music on it for easy access in addition to supporting Bluetooth calling. It lets you receive notifications from your smartphone and has more than 120 sports modes.

Noise Pulse 2

A 1.85-inch TFT LCD display with a peak brightness of 550 nits is included with the Noise Pulse 2 Max. It features Tru Sync technology, which offers a quick and reliable connection, and supports Bluetooth calling.

boAt Wave Sigma

A sizable 2.01-inch HD display with Always On features is another feature of the boAt Wave Sigma. In contrast to the majority of low-cost smartwatches, it comes with a DIY Watch Face Studio that allows you to personalise the watch face with widgets, backgrounds, and themes. With its integrated speaker and microphone, this one also supports Bluetooth calling.

