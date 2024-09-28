Amazon Great Indian Festival: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs...; here's how to grab deal

With Apple’s iPhone 15 packed with advanced technology, design improvements, and now an unbeatable price, it’s the perfect time to make your purchase.

In a tech-savvy world, Apple’s iPhone 15 has already made waves since its release. The premium smartphone, known for its impressive design and upgraded features, is now available at an irresistible price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Whether you’ve been waiting for a deal to purchase this coveted device or are simply looking to upgrade, now is the perfect time. With discounts, exchange offers, and bank deals, you can secure the Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB, Black) for just Rs 15,650.

How to grab the deal?

Currently listed at Rs 79,600 on Amazon, the iPhone 15 (128 GB) is already benefiting from a 12% discount, bringing the price down to Rs 69,900. However, the real savings kick in with additional offers:

Exchange Offer: Amazon is offering up to Rs 48,750 off when you trade in your old mobile phone. Depending on the condition and model of the exchanged device, this can significantly reduce the price, lowering it to an effective Rs 21,150.

SBI Bank Offer: SBI credit cardholders can avail a further discount of up to Rs 5,500 on EMI transactions. This special offer slashes the price to an incredible Rs 15,650.

This combination of exchange deals and bank offers presents an excellent opportunity for anyone eyeing the latest Apple model.

iPhone 15 Key Features

Display and Design: The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch display and a sleek design, available in five colors: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. One of the standout features is the Dynamic Island notch, replacing the traditional notch design seen in previous models.

Camera Upgrades: Equipped with a 48-megapixel primary camera, this model excels in both daylight and low-light photography. Its portrait capabilities also offer sharper and more detailed images compared to earlier models.

Battery Life: Apple claims "all-day battery life" with the iPhone 15, and user reviews suggest that it lasts over 9 hours with average usage.

Processor: Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, the iPhone 15 brings faster performance compared to the A15 chip used in its predecessor, the iPhone 14.

USB Type-C Charging Port: A significant update, the iPhone 15 now comes with a USB Type-C port, making it more versatile and compatible with commonly used chargers, marking a shift from the traditional Lightning port.

How to Secure the Deal

To take full advantage of this amazing offer, make sure to:

Check the eligibility of your old phone for the exchange offer.

Use an SBI credit card for EMI transactions to receive the maximum discount.

This deal, available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, won’t last long. With Apple’s iPhone 15 packed with advanced technology, design improvements, and now an unbeatable price, it’s the perfect time to make your purchase.