Amazon Great Indian Festival: 5 smart home gadgets under Rs 2,000

Upgrade your home with incredible savings! Purchase home gadgets at the Amazon Great Indian Festival under Rs 2,000

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

Improve your home at an unbeatable price! Discover a wide range of useful home gadgets at the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Take advantage of this fantastic opportunity to improve your living space while saving a lot, from kitchen gadgets to smart home necessities. Shop now and transform your home for less!

HomeMate WiFi Smart Door / Window Sensor

The door/window sensor offers round-the-clock home surveillance. Use it on windows, doors, cabinets, drawers, or anywhere else you want to get alerts when something opens or closes.

Zebronics Smart Cam

The Zebronics Zeb Smart Cam 100 WiFi camera is compatible with Android and iOS and includes motion detection, a day/night mode, live streaming, a micro SD card slot, and two-way audio.

Hoteon Automatic Water Dispenser Pump

Hoteon's water dispensing pump makes getting water easy and saves time. No more heavy lifting or flipping bottles. With a 1200mAh lithium battery, it can handle 8-10 bottles of 20L water on a single charge, making it portable for on-the-go water dispensing.

TP-Link Wifi Range Extender

Easy to use Wi-Fi signal booster for 802.11 b/g/n and 802.11ac devices, with dual-band speeds of up to 750Mbps. It has an Ethernet port for connecting wired devices, and its small, wall-mountable design enables flexible deployment.

Wipro WiFi LED Smart Bulb

The 9-watt LED Smart Bulb from Wipro is covered by a one-year warranty. It boasts LED chips that have passed the LM80 test for durability and color-changing lights that sync to music. It can be dimmed and controlled using voice commands with Alexa and Google Assistant or the Wipro Next Smart App

