Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get amazing offers on shoe racks

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Grab best deals and offers on power banks

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Four teams compete for last two available spots, check details

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Give your dog a healthy treat with these premium quality dog food

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Give your face the ultimate glow with these face serum under Rs 600

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get amazing offers on shoe racks

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Grab best deals and offers on power banks

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Four teams compete for last two available spots, check details

World Cup knocks with most runs from boundaries

8 home remedies for beautiful and healthy nails

Top 7 spice producing states in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

The Role That Changed My Life: Preeti Jhangiani says Mohabbatein gave her that 'defining character' that few actors get

'Chill out': Orry snaps back at troll questioning his sexuality, abusing him in rare social media outburst

'I was so pained and horrified...': When Sanjay Khan refuted allegations of slapping Zeenat Aman, called it 'PR attack'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Grab best deals and offers on power banks

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 has attractive discounts on a range of products including mobiles, laptops, and accessories like chargers, power banks, and more. If you have been planning to buy power banks, then this could be the best time as there is an up to 75% discount on these.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 01:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

If you are someone who frequently uses a laptop or smartphone, you know how frustating it can be to charge your devices. It's no surprise that many of us would love to have a device that can charge our gadgets without the need of any cord or cable. The good news is that there are many wireless charging options available in the market today, from charging cables to portable power banks. 

Amazon Basics power bank

Amazon Basics power bank will be giving fast and efficient battery that would charge maximum output of 22.5 W. It can charge two devices with its fast charging output. 

Buy Now on Amazon

URBN Power bank

The URBN Power bank is smallest and compact power you will have. With a punch of 2000mAh allowing your two way fast charging. It will be having 12 layers of protection that won't be giving any damage to your device.

Buy Now on Amazon

Ambrane power bank

A powerful yet portable 10000mAh magnetic wireless power bank. It can easily fit in your pocket and is euipped with multiple protection mechanism for protecting your device. It will deliver speed with high performance.

Buy Now on Amazon

Anker power bank

A premium black colour power bank that can fast charge your devices with any mobile. It can charge two devices. Grab up it quickly before the sale ends. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    World Cup 2023: Afghanistan qualifies for Champions Trophy for first time, set to play in 2025

    World Cup 2023: After Australia beat Afghanistan, will India and Pakistan clash in semi-final? know scenarios here

    Meet head of Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 10000 crore business, earns big from Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, he is…

    Google Pixel 7a available at just Rs 2,999 in Flipkart Diwali Sale after Rs 33,000 off, check details

    Congress alleges poll code violation by PM Modi for extending free ration scheme, to approach EC

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

    Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

    In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

    Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE