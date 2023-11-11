Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get the latest egg boiler with best discounts

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is offering discounts on a variety of products across all segments. For those of us, who love introducing new kitchen appliances, there's a reason to rejoice. It is raining discounts on an array of kitchen appliances. From pressure cookers, choppers, egg boilers, soup makers, sandwich makers to electric kettles, you can fetch exciting discounts on them and make kitchen operations easy breezy and less time consuming. It’s time to upgrade your kitchen with a slew of appliances at unbelievable prices. In today's fast-paced world, most of us lack time to do things manually like cut vegetables, make sandwiches on a pan, boil eggs, make soup and so on.

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 01:35 PM IST

Kent Egg boiler

Enjoy the perfectly boiled egg with Kent egg boiler. It's 400W power and stainless steel body that will ensure quick and efficient boiling, that can boil 6 eggs. Simplify your breakfast with this egg boiler.

Wipro Vesta Egg boiler

Have a amazing experience of Wipro Vesta Egg boiler. With a discount of 49% grab up it quickly. It can control the temperature regulation. It can cook two dishes simultaneously. Grab up this quick offer with a discount of 40%. 

Borosil Egg boiler

A healthy morning starts with a healthy breakfast and what can be more healthier than boiled eggs. If you running late for office then, Borosil Egg boiler is a good option that will boil the eggs in minutes. It is designed in a way that is easy to operate on 50w, and also boiling 8 eggs at one time. You can choose three different modes that is soft, medium and hard that will not make it bad. 

