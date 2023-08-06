Headlines

HomeTechnology

Technology

Amazon Great India Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Buy best smartphones under Rs 20,000 till this date, check offers

Amazon Great India Festival Sale began on July 4, here's a list of mobile phones you can buy under Rs 20,000.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

Amazon Great India Freedom Fashion Sale is live and all consumers can shop for products at discounted rates till August 8. The sale includes discounts on a variety of goods, including laptops, cameras, home appliances, smartphones, and more. 

In addition, SBI credit card users can receive an extra 10% instant discount on top of the deals and offers throughout the sale, up to a maximum of Rs. 2,500.

Here’s a list of smartphones you can purchase under Rs 20,000 on Amazon Great India Freedom Fashion sale 2023:

Oppo A78 5G:
Oppo A78 is available in glowing black with 8GB RAM and 128 storage facility at discounted price of Rs 18,999. It has a 5000 mAh battery with 33W SUPER VOOC charger. It is providing free delivery till Saturday. It also has a coupon discount of Rs 1,000. 

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G:
Samsung galaxy M14 5G is currently available at Rs 14,490 at Amazon Great India Freedom Fashion Sale. You can exchange your old phone and get up to Rs 13,500 discount. It has a triple camera, 16.72 cm LCD, FHD+ resolution. 

Realme narzo 60 5G:
This realme phone is under discount currently on Amazon Great India Freedom Fashion sale. It is available at Rs 17,999. There’s also a coupon discount available on the product of Rs 1,300 with others. It is available in mars orange and cosmic black colour. It is providing free delivery as well. 

Lava Blaze 5G:
The 6.5-inch HD+ display on the Lava Blaze 5G has a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU. The phone comes with a 50-megapixel sensor in the centre of a triple rear camera arrangement and runs Android 12 out of the box. The cost of the handset's 4GB RAM variant is Rs. 10,499, while the 6GB RAM variant is offered at a reduced cost of Rs. 11,999.

Tecno Spark 10 5G:
The MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC powers the Tecno Spark 10 5G, which also has 256GB of internal UFS 2.2 storage and 16GB of RAM, including 8GB of physical RAM and 8GB of programmable memory fusion RAM. The device comes pre-installed with Android 13 with a 6.6 HD+ with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Tecno smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery and a 50-megapixel primary sensor. There are three different color options for the phone: Meta Black, Meta Blue, and Meta White. Tecno Spark 10 5G is available during the Great Freedom Festival Sale for a discounted price of Rs. 14,999.

