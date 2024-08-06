Twitter
India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..

Meet IAS officer who lost father at 13, failed UPSC exam by just 2 marks and then...

Mumtaz blames 'chamchas' directors, producers for Rajesh Khanna's downfall: 'His girlfriend Anju Mehendru would...'

Bangladesh crisis: As Sheikh Hasina flees, protesters loot fish, goat, saree, Dior suitcase from her residence, watch

Meet Nahid Islam, Bangladesh student leader who forced PM Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee Dhaka?

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 starts today; check great deals on mobiles, 60% off on tablets and more

This sale has everything you need to completely revamp your living area, from modern kitchen chimneys and washing machines to multipurpose microwave ovens and stylish refrigerators

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 06:05 AM IST

Prepare for the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 to upgrade your house! A special 12-hour early access period will be available to Prime members beginning at midnight on August 6. This early access is a great way to beat the crowd and take advantage of the lowest prices on kitchen and household appliances before anybody else.

Prime members get early access to the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024, with 12-hour exclusive shopping.

This sale has everything you need to completely revamp your living area, from modern kitchen chimneys and washing machines to multipurpose microwave ovens and stylish refrigerators. Take advantage of the amazing discounts on the fully automatic washing machine and save 29% on the purchase. Huge discounts are available during the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale, and Prime members get early access to the sales. Check the Amazon official website to avail the sale. 

The sale begins on August 6 at noon, but starting at midnight tonight, Prime members will be able to access early discounts. Ready to hunt for the best sales? A variety of products, such as laptops, electronics, fashion items, and home appliances, will be discounted. For the best deals, visit Amazon's "Great Freedom Festival" and "Today's Deals" pages. To focus your search, apply filters.  There might be additional savings or promo codes available for some products. For any additional discounts, check the product pages and the promotions section on Amazon.com.

There are deals on smartphones from top manufacturers like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, iQoo, and more. For example, the Honour 200 5G's 12GB + 512GB version was priced at Rs. 39,999 when it was first released in India. During the sale, it can be purchased for a low effective price of Rs. 29,999. Comparably, the 8GB + 128GB Realme GT 6T variant's launch price of Rs. 30,999 is now only Rs. 25,999 (effective price). The 6GB + 128GB version of the Realme Narzo N61, which made its debut in India on July 29, cost Rs. 8,499 in total. This phone will be offered at the low, effective price of Rs. 6,999 during the next sale.

Get upto Up to 60% off on tablets, Smartwatches starting ₹999, Up to 55% on washing machines, Up to 55% off on Refrigerators, and ACs starting at ₹25,990


 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
