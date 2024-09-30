Twitter
Amazon, Flipkart sale: Best smartphones under Rs 15,000; check prices, features and more

Here's a list of the top smartphones you can purchase under Rs 15,000 during the sale, each with its own set of features and specifications.

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 07:19 AM IST

Amazon, Flipkart sale: Best smartphones under Rs 15,000; check prices, features and more
With the ongoing Amazon and Flipkart sales offering massive discounts on smartphones, choosing the right device can be overwhelming. To help you navigate the options, we have compiled a list of the top smartphones you can purchase under Rs 15,000 during the sale, each with its own set of features and specifications.

1. CMF Phone 1

The CMF Phone 1 is available at a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. However, with bank discounts and other offers, the effective price drops to Rs 12,999. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and paired with Mali G615 MC2 GPU, it is ideal for gaming and multitasking. It runs on Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14, with a promise of two years of OS updates and three years of security patches. The phone also offers up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and is expandable up to 2TB via microSD.

2. Infinix Note 40 Pro

Originally priced at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, the Infinix Note 40 Pro is available for Rs 17,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. With an additional Rs 3,000 discount on HDFC cards, it can be bought for Rs 14,999. It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, it also boasts a 108MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 32MP selfie camera. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 20W wireless MagCharge support.

3. Poco X6

The Poco X6, listed at Rs 15,999 on Flipkart, can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 14,999 with bank offers. It comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 octa-core processor and a 6.67-inch AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera setup includes a 64MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro camera. The front camera is 16MP, and the phone is powered by a 5100mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

4. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo is priced at Rs 16,998 on Amazon, but with discounts, it can be bought for Rs 14,998. It sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits peak brightness. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, it also includes a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait lens. The front camera is 16MP, and the device comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

5. Samsung Galaxy M35

The Samsung Galaxy M35 is available for Rs 14,999, with an additional SBI Bank credit card discount bringing the effective price down to Rs 13,749. It offers a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, it provides solid performance. The Galaxy M35 has a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor, along with a 13MP selfie camera. The phone's battery and fast charging capabilities ensure it stays powered for long periods.

 

 

 

 

 

 

