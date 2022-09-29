Amazon Fire TV Cube, Alexa Voice Remote Pro launched in India: Price, features and more

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Amazon has launched the new Fire TV Cube in India. The Amazon Fire TV Cube is the company's most powerful streaming media player yet. It comes with a new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor, can be controlled hands-free with Alexa, includes support for cinematic 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, immersive Dolby Atmos audio, and is Wi-Fi 6 compatible. Plus, it offers new features such as an HDMI input port and super resolution upscaling. In India, the Amazon Fire TV Cube will be available in India at Rs 13,999.

As revealed by Amazon, the Fire TV's first streaming media player with HDMI input port, gives customers the flexibility to bring their entertainment devices together by directly connecting compatible set top boxes, soundbars, and more. Now, customers can just say “Alexa, switch to DTH” instead of manually changing inputs, and surf channels from compatible set top box providers by asking Alexa. With Fire TV Cube, customers can easily control their TV, set top boxes, and on-demand streaming via Fire TV’s Alexa Voice Remote, or hands-free with Alexa. Fire TV Cube also features an additional USB port for easy connection to compatible webcams for video calling with Alexa Communications

The Super Resolution Upscaling in Fire TV Cube provides enhanced picture quality by converting HD content into 4K for greater detail, contrast, and clarity.

Along with Amazon Fire TV Cube, the company has also launched the new Alexa Voice Remote Pro at Rs 2,499. The Alexa Voice Remote Pro is compatible with most Fire TV streaming media players, and Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in. It introduces a Remote Finder feature to help customers find misplaced remotes more easily.