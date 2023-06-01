Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker launched in India at Rs 4,999

Amazon Echo Pop

Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker was recently launched by the company along with several other devices. At that time, the new Echo Pop wasn’t available for the Indian market but now the tech giant has launched it in India at a price of Rs 4,999.

For those who are unaware, the Amazon Echo Pop is the new smart speaker introduced by the company with a semi-sphere form factor and comes in Green, Purple, Black and White colour options. It features a custom-designed front-facing directional speaker to deliver full sound that's great for bedrooms, dorm rooms, apartments, or any small space in the home, according to the company.

The new speaker comes with Amazon's AZ2 Neural Edge processor which provides faster responses for requests to Alexa. It also gets a microphone on and off button, and provides users the ability to view and delete voice recordings.

Moreover, the speaker can help kids to develop skills like curiosity and communication by interacting with Alexa. "Echo Pop has Low Power Mode to intelligently conserve energy during periods of inactivity, helping to save energy over the device's lifetime," the company said.