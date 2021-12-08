Amazon cloud outage hits Prime Videos, Disney+, Kindle

Headlines

Protective elephant herd forms circle to shield young ones from predators, video is viral

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani betting big on Uniqlo, Miniso rival in India through their Rs 918000 crore brand

Extraordinary Pakistani family holds Guinness Record as all 9 members share same birthday, details here

Wordle 754 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 13

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: How the people of the village got trapped in the web of diseases?

Extraordinary Pakistani family holds Guinness Record as all 9 members share same birthday, details here

Wordle 754 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 13

8 Times Deepika Padukone stole the show with her cameo

10 foods that increase heart attack, stroke risk

9 vegetarian superfoods for strong bones

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

BTS' Jin And J-Hope Celebrate ARMY Day; Send Heartwarming Messages To Celebrate ARMY

Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'Lord' Puneet Superstar Earns More Than 1 Mn Followers On Instagram Since Eviction

SAFF Championship Final: Gurpreet emerges as hero in penalty shootout, India's victory over Kuwait

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

Akshay Kumar reduces his fees by large proportion? Know how much he charged for OMG 2

Meet actor with highest paid bodyguard in India, its not Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan

HomeTechnology

sports

Amazon cloud outage hits Prime Videos, Disney+, Kindle

"Many services have already recovered, however, we are working towards full recovery across services," Amazon said on its status dashboard.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2021, 07:41 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A major outage disrupted Amazon's cloud services on Tuesday, temporarily knocking out streaming platforms Netflix and Disney+, Robinhood, a wide range of apps and Amazon.com Inc's e-commerce website as consumers shopped ahead of Christmas.

"Many services have already recovered, however, we are working towards full recovery across services," Amazon said on its status dashboard https://status.aws.amazon.com.

Amazon's Ring security cameras, mobile banking app Chime and robot vacuum cleaner maker iRobot, which use Amazon Web Services (AWS), reported issues according to their social media pages.

Trading app Robinhood and Walt Disney's streaming service Disney+ and Netflix were also down, according to Downdetector.com.

"Netflix which runs nearly all of its infrastructure on AWS appears to have lost 26% of its traffic," Doug Madory, head of internet analysis at analytics firm Kentik, said.

Amazon said the outage was related to network devices and linked to the application programming interface, or API, which is a set of protocols for building and integrating application software.

Downdetector.com showed more than 24,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Amazon, including Prime Video and other services. The outage tracking website collates status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Users began reporting issues around 10:40 am ET on Tuesday and the outage might have affected a larger number of users.

Amazon has experienced 27 outages over the past 12 months related to its services, according to web tool reviewing website ToolTester.

In June, websites including Reddit, Amazon, CNN, PayPal, Spotify, Al Jazeera Media Network and the New York Times were hit by a widespread hour-long outage linked to U.S.-based content delivery network provider Fastly Inc, a smaller rival of AWS.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Watch: Mouni Roy sent back from airport for forgetting passport, gets trolled: 'When airport look is more important...'

Meet IIT dropout employee with Rs 12100 crore net worth, works in 1.52 trillion dollar firm, did MBA from...

Delhi flood warning: Yamuna water flows into localities prompting evacuation, CM Kejriwal jumps into action

Huma Qureshi reveals how much she was paid for Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur

Timeless Bollywood classics Bawarchi, Mili, Koshish to be remade: What we know

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE