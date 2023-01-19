Headlines

Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max available at huge discount, check out the deal here

During the Republic Day sale, both Flipkart and Amazon are offering discounts on various products. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple AirPods, etc.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 04:37 PM IST

Flipkart and Amazon are currently running a Republic Day sale which is all set to end tomorrow - January 20, 2023. If you are looking to buy a new Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple AirPods, or any other Apple product, this sale is an opportunity for you to do it. 

During the Republic Day sale, both Flipkart and Amazon are offering discounts on various products. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, and Apple AirPods are available at a reduced rate on both Amazon and Flipkart. 

For those who are unaware, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max was initially priced at Rs 1,39,900.

READ | Different colours of passports and what they mean

About Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max was released last year and is the first model to feature a 48MP rear camera and an A16 Bionic Chip. It comes in four different colours including Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black. 

Today, we will tell you what offers Flipkart and Amazon are giving on the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max during the Republic Day Sale. 

READ | Step inside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's luxe Mumbai home: Woodsy bedroom, spacious terrace garden, photo wall

Flipkart, in its Republic Day Sale, is selling the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max for Rs 1,32,999 after a Rs 6,901 discount. If buyers pay using a Flipkart Axis Bank Card, they also stand to receive a 5% cashback, bringing the price of the phone down to Rs 1,26,350.

Flipkart, in addition, is also offering up to Rs 20,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. If all the offers and discounts stand, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available for Rs 1,06,350 in the Flipkart Republic Day sale.

Amazon, in its Republic Day sale, is selling the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max for Rs Rs 1,32,999. The platform is offering up to Rs 18,250 off for an old smartphone, bringing the price of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max down to Rs 1,14,749. Buyers are also eligible to receive a cashback if they pay using an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

