All Apple AirPods models may get USB-C charging port in 2023

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple is gearing up to launch a series of products in a special event next month including new Apple iPhone 14 series smartphones, Apple AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch Series 8 and several other products. Till now we have seen numerous reports revealing key details about the next-gen Apple products and now a recent tweet by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has thrown more light on the company’s slow adaptation of USB-C ports. According to Kuo, the upcoming Apple AirPods Pro 2 charging case may stick to a Lightning port and Apple may introduce USB-C charging case for all AirPods models in 2023. “I predict Apple will launch USB-C-capable charging cases for all AirPods models in 2023. However, the charging case of the new AirPods Pro 2 launched in 2H22 may still support Lightning.” Kuo wrote in his tweet.

Apple adaptation of the USB-C port has been a hot topic among tech enthusiasts for quite a while and a previous report by Phone Arena suggested that the AirPods Pro 2 transition to USB-C will be followed by Apple iPhone 15 series which is expected to launch in late 2023. The report further suggested that the USB-C port will help the device to get fast charging.

Apple is rumoured to shorten or completely remove the stem in the AirPods Pro 2 model. The white-plastic exterior and replaceable rubber tips are likely to remain the same. The company may slightly change the design of the charging case as well. Under the hood, the 2022 Apple AirPods are said to have significant upgrades such as a new system-in-package for H1 processor and better battery.

Apart from this, Apple AirPods Pro 2 is also said to feature better adaptive active noise cancellation, EQ, Spatial Audio, and audio sharing. The next-gen earbuds are also rumoured to get temperature monitoring, hearing aid more, improved Find My feature along with heart rate monitoring.