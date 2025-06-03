One of the most powerful weapons it owns is RS-26 Oreshnik Missile. It is popularly claimed that the missile has the capability to target the US and NATO countries. The name has a Russian meaning, ‘Hazel Tree’.

Russia is among the top five countries in the world with the most powerful weapons. It is believed that Russia has three most destructive weapon types: nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons. It also possesses more than 5,000 nuclear warheads. Russia’s defence capability is superior as it has advanced weaponry systems. One of the most powerful weapons it owns is RS-26 Oreshnik Missile. It is popularly claimed that the missile has the capability to target the US and NATO countries. The name has a Russian meaning, ‘Hazel Tree’. This missile has garnered immense attention worldwide as for its defence capabilities and military strategy.

What can RS-26 Oreshnik Missile do?

The Oreshnik is a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) which is based on the RS-26 Rubezh, an intimidating weapon. It has the capacity to carry six warheads, each of which can carry six submunitions. Oreshnik has the capability to deliver 36 explosive units over a wide area which fires similar to a shotgun blast. President Vladimir Putin boasted its defence capability by claiming that it could do aerobatic maneuvers which makes the opponent to intercept it almost impossible. This is also attributed to its speed which exceeds that of Mach 10, that is, 2.5–3 kilometers per second, which makes it over 12,300 kilometres per hour.

The RS-26 made its debut on November 21, 2024, as it came in operation during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Russia used it to attack the PA Pivdenmash facility in Dnipro. Ukraine had earlier interpreted it as an intercontinental ballistic missile, but later confirmed after investigation that it was the Oreshnik. After this explosive debut, Oreshnik came on the world stage and gave a glance into Russia's ever progressing defensive weapons.

It is believed that it is derived from the RS-26 Rubezh IRBM, which is a missile that had been test-fired but was never used in any operation.

Oreshnik speed

Oreshnik has a hypersonic speed which is designed to make it extremely difficult to intercept contemporary air defence systems. In case they operate, the opponent won't get any time to react, which will make their defence vulnerable.