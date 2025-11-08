Alert! Government issues major warning for Google Chrome in India, users under high risk of...; here’s what we know

The Indian government has issued a high-severity alert for Google Chrome users, warning of serious security flaws that could let attackers run code or steal data. Users on Windows, macOS, and Linux must update Chrome to version 142.0.7444.135 or later immediately to stay protected.

The Indian government has issued a high-severity cybersecurity warning for users and organisations running Google Chrome on desktop platforms, urging them to update their browsers without delay. The alert highlights multiple critical flaws that could allow attackers to execute arbitrary code or bypass key security protections simply by luring users to a malicious website.

Who Is Affected?

According to the advisory, the vulnerabilities impact Chrome versions earlier than 142.0.7444.134/.135 on Windows, macOS, and Linux.

The identified issues include an out-of-bounds write in WebGPU, along with several flaws in V8, Views, and Omnibox components. These weaknesses could be exploited for remote code execution or user interface spoofing, putting both personal users and enterprises at serious risk.

Why It Matters?

Cyber experts warn that successful exploitation could allow hackers to gain control of affected systems, steal sensitive data, or disable security safeguards entirely. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) categorised the threat level as high, noting that such vulnerabilities can lead to data theft, credential exposure, or complete system compromise if left unpatched.

How to Protect Yourself?

Users are strongly advised to verify their browser version and apply the latest update immediately.

To check:

Open Google Chrome.

Click the three-dot menu - Help - About Google Chrome.

Chrome will automatically download and install the latest patch.

Make sure your version reads 142.0.7444.135 or newer. Restart your browser after updating to activate the fix.

For Businesses and IT Teams

Organisations managing multiple systems should deploy the patch across all endpoints using centralised management tools. Security teams are advised to review internal activity logs for any unusual behaviour and to reinforce protective measures such as restricting unnecessary extensions, filtering risky domains, and keeping endpoint protection software up to date.

If you use Google Chrome on your computer, update it now. The vulnerabilities have been actively addressed by Google, but delaying updates can leave your system open to attack. With a formal government alert now issued, immediate patching is the safest course of action for all users and enterprises.