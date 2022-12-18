Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Alert! Be careful when posting pics from work online, you may be inviting trouble

Photographs from your office bay or work place should always be shared online with caution.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

Alert! Be careful when posting pics from work online, you may be inviting trouble
File Photo | Representational

Posting selfies and photographs from our daily lives online is one the most common things we all do in our daily lives. It could be cooking food, doing fitness activities, going out with friends and family and having a good time with colleagues. However, photographs from your office bay or work place with your device in the background should always be shared online with caution. 

While not critically unsafe, such careless behaviour can give hackers a lot of information which they can exploit. This may jeopardise you personally or can even be used against your company. This could even cost a person their job. Ethical hacker Timo Sablowski recently explained in a LinkedIn post what information needs to be hidden to ensure one’s safety.

“Hackers love it when you post pictures of your work environment!,” he said.

“We are all proud of what we are doing and proud of the great companies we are working in. But by taking pictures of your work environment for LinkedIn or your career blog you are unintentionally disclosing information about your technical setup,” Timo said.

“This is not a critical vulnerability by itself but can be used by adversaries to prepare further attacks or to create a well-designed pretext for social engineering,” he added.

He then enlisted the kind of vital information that hackers can gain access to by just photos of LinkedIn posts and career blogs of people. There include:

  • Operating systems
  • Software they use
  • Their appointments
  • Email, text
  • Sticky notes on screens
  • Usernames
  • Departments
  • Remote connection names
  • Infrastructure
  • Badges

The ethical hacker advised people to be careful and also showed what information you should blur when posting pics from work online. Have a look:

Things that should be blurred before you post pics from office or workspace online. | Photo: Tim Sablowski/ LinkedIn

READ | Do THESE safety checks before staying in hotel: Here's how to detect hidden cameras in your room

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
World Children's Day 2022: India's iconic buildings lit up in blue, see pictures
Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Swades, Chak De India, Dil Se, movies that prove King Khan's acting prowess
Orissa: National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar for pet lovers, check out these cute images
Amid Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce buzz, meet other Pakistan cricketers who married Indian women
PM Modi inaugurates Grand Ayodhya Deepotsav, bank of Sarayu lights up with over 15 lakh lamps | In pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 547 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.