Technology

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio launches new plan: Unlimited calls, 28GB data at just Rs…

Reliance JioBharat V2 was launched as India’s cheapest internet-enabled phone at Rs 999.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio is the largest telecom operator in India and the company has revolutionised the way Indians use smartphones. Last year, the company launched an affordable JioBharat V2 phone at just Rs 999 and now, the company has silently rolled out a new prepaid pack for the 4G feature phone.

As per listing on Jio’s website, the Akash Ambani’s firm has launched a new Rs 234 plan for JioBharat users. The new affordable Rs 234 plan for Reliance JioBharat phones offer 28GB of data, unlimited voice calls, and 300SMS/28 days. Valid for 56 days, the plan comes with complimentary subscriptions to JioSaavn and JioCinema.

To recall, the JioBharat V2 was launched as India’s cheapest internet-enabled phone at Rs 999. It runs on the Jio Bharat platform which enables users to access UPI, JioCinema and other services easily.

Until now, JioBharat users only had two plans to choose from - Rs 123 and Rs 1234. The Rs 123 plan is only valid for 28 days, while the Rs 1234 plan comes with a validity of Rs 336 days.

