Akash Ambani’s new Jio phone with YouTube, WhatsApp, and more goes on sale ahead of Diwali, priced at Rs 2,599

Mukesh Ambani and his son Akash Ambani have been pushing to free the 25 crore feature phone users who are still ‘trapped’ in the 2G era.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 03:07 PM IST

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio recently launched one of India’s cheapest phones with WhatsApp and YouTube, JioPhone Prima 4G, at Rs 2,599. Ahead of Diwali, the JioPhone Prima 4G is going on sale in India. The new phone from Akash Ambani is available at key retail stores and online platforms like Reliance digital.in, JioMart Electronics and Amazon. This the second 4G phone that has been launched by Mukesh Ambani in the past few months. Mukesh Ambani and his son Akash Ambani have been pushing to free the 25 crore feature phone users who are still ‘trapped’ in the 2G era. New Jio phone is for those looking for a powerful alternative with upgraded functionality and uniqueness of having a social platform along with it.

Mukesh Ambani’s new JioPhone Prima 4G is available in blue and yellow colour options. As the name suggests, the phone comes with 4G connectivity and support for 23 languages. JioPhone Prima 4G is powered by ARM Cortex A53 processor with 128GB expandable storage. 

When it comes to design, the new JioPhone Prima 4G looks like just another feature phone that is available in the market but the key features of the device are under the hood. The device runs on KaiOS, an operating system based on Firefox OS that supports over 1200 apps. The phone comes with a single SIM and 3.5mm audio jack. All of these features are backed by a 1800mAh battery.

