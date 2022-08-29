Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Akasa Air suffers data breach, warns affected users about possible phishing attacks

A temporary technical configuration error related to its login and sign-up service was reported on August 25, the company said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 09:03 AM IST

Akasa Air suffers data breach, warns affected users about possible phishing attacks
File Photo

India’s newest commercial airline Akasa Air was hit by a mega data breach, following which it issued an apology to customers and “self-reported” the issue to national cybersecurity agency Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). 

Launched less than a month ago, the airline which was backed by deceased legendary investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, said that the breach had resulted in unauthorised access to certain information about its customers.

The company further said that there was "no intentional hacking attempt" based on its records. Nevertheless, it has advised users to exercise caution around possible phishing attempts.

A temporary technical configuration error related to its login and sign-up service was reported on August 25, the company said. 

"As a result, some Akasa Air registered user information limited to names, gender, e-mail addresses and phone numbers may have been viewed by unauthorised individuals. We can confirm to you that aside from the above details, no travel-related information, travel records or payment information was compromised," it said.

The airline said it had halted unauthorised access as soon as it became aware of the incident. The service was resumed after additional safety controls were added. 

"We would like to clarify that basis our records there was no intentional hacking attempt, but that the situation was reported by a research expert through a journalist for which we are grateful," Akasa Air's Co-Founder and Chief Information Officer Anand Srinivasan said in a statement.

The airline started its inaugural flight on August 7 between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. 

READ | Common mistakes to avoid while buying Term Insurance

(With inputs from agencies)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MP: Labourers steal gold coins of archaeological importance found while digging house in Dhar
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.