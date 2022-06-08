Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Airtel users report outage, face network and internet issues; #AirtelDown trends

Airtel down: Many took to social media to report that they were facing lack of network signals and issues with mobile internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 08, 2022, 07:52 PM IST

Airtel users report outage, face network and internet issues; #AirtelDown trends
File Photo

Users of leading Indian telecom operator Airtel faced outage on Wednesday in several parts of the country. Many took to social media to report that they were facing lack of network signals and issues with mobile internet.

The user was not reported across Airtel customers but for some users. As per Down Detector, there were 4,149 reports of outages from Airtel users at 4:29 pm. Among the reported issues, 71 percent reported no signal issues while 21 percent reported issues with mobile internet. 8 percent reports were from landline internet users.  

Data showed that most outages were reported from the cities Delhi, Chandigarh, Agra, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Coimbatore. 

Meanwhile, #AirtelDown started trending on Twitter with users wondering what was wrong with their phones.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Some users also came forward highlighting that their phones were running just fine with network and 4G internet services. 

 

 

As per the company, the services suffered outage for about 15 minutes and have now been restored, reported the Indian Express.

 

READ | Government issues ‘high severity’ warning for these Google users

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.