Airtel users report outage, face network and internet issues; #AirtelDown trends

File Photo

Users of leading Indian telecom operator Airtel faced outage on Wednesday in several parts of the country. Many took to social media to report that they were facing lack of network signals and issues with mobile internet.

The user was not reported across Airtel customers but for some users. As per Down Detector, there were 4,149 reports of outages from Airtel users at 4:29 pm. Among the reported issues, 71 percent reported no signal issues while 21 percent reported issues with mobile internet. 8 percent reports were from landline internet users.

Data showed that most outages were reported from the cities Delhi, Chandigarh, Agra, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, #AirtelDown started trending on Twitter with users wondering what was wrong with their phones.

#AirtelDown#Airtel_Network

Hell Airtel black.#Worstservice.#bogusairtelblack

4 days not working.

Still 3 days to wait for someone who will come and check.

10 call customer care.

Only assurance No resolution



Better shift to another network. — athar hasan (@atharhas) June 8, 2022

Airtel was down for half an hour, all my work was stopped, as work from home people should think about another option #AirtelDown — found an (@milanbpatel90) June 8, 2022

I lost another five Rupees to activate the

Stinking hard with Airtel @airtelindia



#AirtelDown — Stalin Adaikalam (@StalinAdaikalam) June 8, 2022

Some users also came forward highlighting that their phones were running just fine with network and 4G internet services.

#AirtelDown is trending meanwhile i'm here comfortably using 4G data. — ࣪ (@sruayy) June 8, 2022

As per the company, the services suffered outage for about 15 minutes and have now been restored, reported the Indian Express.

READ | Government issues ‘high severity’ warning for these Google users