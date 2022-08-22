Airtel 5G service to be launched in August: Know pricing, installation process and more here

Telecom operator Airtel's 5G service is going to be launched this month itself. The company had given information about this some time ago. The company had said that 5G service will be launched in August. With this you can enjoy 5G service on your 5G smartphone.

If this happens, then users can enjoy Airtel's 5G service from this month. Airtel has spent around Rs 43,000 crore for 5G spectrum. Airtel has not given information about the 5G service launch date. But, the company's CEO Gopal Vittal had earlier said that 5G service will be launched in the month of August itself.

Airtel's 5G service launch this month does not mean that 5G service will be available across the country. Earlier it was offered only in metro cities. This service can be found where the 5G pilot test has been successful. Airtel's 5G service will be available in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities by the end of this year. Airtel's 5G service across India may have to wait till March 2024.

Airtel 5G Bands in India

Airtel has bought 900 MHz (n8), 1800 MHz (n3), 2100MHz (n1), 3300 MHz (n78), and 26 GHz (n258 mmWave) bands. For this, the company spent about Rs 43,038 crore.

Cities that support Airtel 5G

The most recent source claims that Delhi, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune will be the first cities to provide Airtel 5G connectivity. In other words, it will debut in the first 13 cities. It will thereafter be made available in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Airtel 5G price