Airline founded by Ratan Tata’s kin may get Apple update as Tata Group gears up for iPhone production

Air India and Apple exploring deep collaboration to enhance passenger experience and convenience.

During a visit to Apple's headquarters in Palo Alto, California, Air India CEO, Campbell Wilson, revealed that both companies are exploring potential collaborations. Wilson, along with Dr. Satya Ramaswamy and other colleagues, discussed opportunities for deeper cooperation. They also visited Stanford University to explore advanced concepts in inventory and pricing optimization, improved engine and emission performance, and other cutting-edge topics.

While the exact nature of the collaboration remains unclear, Apple has been showing increasing interest in India. The company has already opened two flagship Apple Stores in the country, with plans for more in the future. Moreover, India is expected to contribute 18% of Apple's global iPhone production by 2025, signaling a shift away from over-reliance on China for manufacturing needs.

According to a report from the Financial Express, sources suggest that Air India and Apple are in discussions about a joint project aimed at enhancing the passenger experience and convenience using Apple's technology. It was previously announced in May that Air India would be utilising Apple's flight-planning software for its pilots.

Additionally, Air India is one of Apple's major customers, making significant use of its iPad lineup. This suggests that the airline might be seeking to further integrate these devices into its in-flight systems, potentially enhancing the overall travel experience for passengers.

