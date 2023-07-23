Airline founded by Ratan Tata’s kin may get Apple update as Tata Group gears up for iPhone production

Headlines

Manipur horror: Another heart wrenching incident, freedom fighter’s wife burnt alive by armed mob

Meet the IITian who left high-paying job in France, then co-founded Rs 500 crore revenue company

Meet Sangeeta Pandey, who started her business with Rs 1500, now built Rs 3 crore company

Weight Loss tips: Five morning rituals that help shed fat

Airlines found by Ratan Tata’s kin may get Apple update as Tata Group gears for iPhone production

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet the IITian who left high-paying job in France, then co-founded Rs 500 crore revenue company

Meet Sangeeta Pandey, who started her business with Rs 1500, now built Rs 3 crore company

Weight Loss tips: Five morning rituals that help shed fat

5 healthiest sweet dishes

10 benefits of eating fruits empty stomach

Weight loss, diabetes: Edible flowers with incredible health benefits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan exposes Manisha Rani for plotting 'love angle' between Abhishek Malhan, Aashika Bhatia

Kanguva: Tribal leader Suriya unleashes wrath in Siva's film, makers drop first glimpse on actor's 48th birthday

PM Modi remembers singer Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary, Neil Nitin Mukesh reacts: 'Truly humbled and honoured'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Airline founded by Ratan Tata’s kin may get Apple update as Tata Group gears up for iPhone production

Air India and Apple exploring deep collaboration to enhance passenger experience and convenience.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 06:34 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

During a visit to Apple's headquarters in Palo Alto, California, Air India CEO, Campbell Wilson, revealed that both companies are exploring potential collaborations. Wilson, along with Dr. Satya Ramaswamy and other colleagues, discussed opportunities for deeper cooperation. They also visited Stanford University to explore advanced concepts in inventory and pricing optimization, improved engine and emission performance, and other cutting-edge topics.

While the exact nature of the collaboration remains unclear, Apple has been showing increasing interest in India. The company has already opened two flagship Apple Stores in the country, with plans for more in the future. Moreover, India is expected to contribute 18% of Apple's global iPhone production by 2025, signaling a shift away from over-reliance on China for manufacturing needs.

According to a report from the Financial Express, sources suggest that Air India and Apple are in discussions about a joint project aimed at enhancing the passenger experience and convenience using Apple's technology. It was previously announced in May that Air India would be utilising Apple's flight-planning software for its pilots.

Additionally, Air India is one of Apple's major customers, making significant use of its iPad lineup. This suggests that the airline might be seeking to further integrate these devices into its in-flight systems, potentially enhancing the overall travel experience for passengers.

Read more: No Twitter Blue can make you feel blue as Elon Musk plans new restrictions

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India and Sri Lanka strengthen economic ties with new partnership roadmap

Viral video: Desi girl's scintillating dance to 'Chunnari Chunnari' steals hearts online

Exclusive: Leaked photos reveal actor Saurabh Raj Jain's new look

Dysmenorrhea: Everything you need to know about painful periods

Watch: India A and Bangladesh A players involved in on-field scuffle during Emerging Asia Cup semifinal

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE