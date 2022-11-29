AIIMS Delhi cyberattack: Servers down for 7th straight day; top updates, timeline of events

AIIMS Delhi | File Photo

The servers facilitating delivery of patient services at the country’s premier medical establishment, AIIMS Delhi, remained down for the 7th straight day on Tuesday. As per the latest reports in the media, the role of hackers from China and North Korea is suspected.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that hackers had demanded a ransom of Rs 200 crore. However, Delhi police had refuted the reports saying that no ransom had been demanded by hackers.

With the server issue moving into the seventh day, services at the top medical establishment remain heavily impacted. The patient services are being handled manually. Unavailability of online appointments has resulted in a surge of outpatients at the hospital.

Here are the top updates, timeline of events from the alleged act of cyberterrorism at AIIMS Delhi:

November 23: The primary and first backup servers of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi were corrupted at around 7 am last Wednesday. It was later discovered to be a ransomware attack on AIIMS.

November 24: With servers down for over 24 hours, AIIMS issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for admission, discharge and transfer of patients till the E-Hospital was down. Various agencies started looking into the incident. Delhi Police registered a case against unknown persons in connection with the cyber attack against AIIMS-Delhi.

November 25: The National Investigative Agency (NIA) joined the AIIMS server cyberattack probe. Teams of the India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials were already looking into the incident. The internet services of AIIMS were also unavailable on the advice of the probe teams.

November 26: Amid fears that data of crores of patients, including VIPs, may be compromised, the servers at AIIMS Delhi remained down for the fourth day. Meanwhile, AIIMS Delhi authorities deployed additional staff to keep diagnostics, labs and OPD services running manually.

November 28: Reports surfaced claiming that hackers had demanded Rs Rs 200 crore from the AIIMS administration in connection with the ransomware attack. The Delhi police refuted the alleged ransom reports later in the day. AIIMS said after the ransom reports that “data restoration and server cleaning is in progress and is taking some time due to the volume of the data and the large number of servers for the hospital services".

November 29: AIIMS is continuing to operate in manual mode for the seventh straight day. It witnessed a heavy surge in patients on Tuesday. With the online appointment service unavailable, people are physically thronging the hospital. Meanwhile, it was reported that the role of North Korean and Chinese hackers is suspected by probe agencies in the cyberattack. The cops said that the servers were still down for security reasons.

