AIIMS cyberattack: eHospital data restored on servers, online services may resume soon

After seven days of AIIMS Delhi servers being down in a ransomware attack, the eHospital data was restored on servers on Tuesday. However, the hospital services are still running in manual mode as the network is being sanitised before services can be restored, the AIIMS authorities said.

“The eHospital data has been restored on servers. Network being sanitised before services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security,” a statement released by the premier medical establishment said.

“All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc continue to run on manual mode,” the statement added.

The primary and first backup servers of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi were found to be down on Wednesday morning, November 23 at around 7 am. It was later found out to be a ransomware attack. A case had been registered by the Delhi police against unknown persons. Various agencies including NIA and CERT-In had joined the probe.

On Monday, reports surfaced claiming that hackers had demanded Rs 200 crore from the AIIMS authorities. However, Delhi police had rejected the media reports saying that no such ransom demand had been received by AIIMS authorities.

The cyberattack forced the major medical facility to run all patient and other services in manual mode for seven days. The unavailablity of online appointment facility led to a huge surge in patients visiting the hospital physically for appointments. AIIMS had to deploy extra personnel to manage the operations manually. Meanwhile, latest reports claim that Chinese and North Korean hackers may have been behind the attack.

