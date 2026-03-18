AI to takeover Human coders job soon? OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shares 'gratitude' note for software developers; netizens reacts, 'Pack your bags'

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TECHNOLOGY
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's fresh 'gratitude' note for software developers on X has started a speculation on social media that Artificial intelligence is all set to take over the jobs of human coders. Sam Altman's whose X bio says, 'AI is cool i guess,' randomly shared a heartfelt note thanking software engineers who built complex systems before the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). Now netizens are debating whether it was really a 'goodbye' letter.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's fresh 'gratitude' note for software developers on X has started a speculation on social media that Artificial intelligence is all set to take over the jobs of human coders. Sam Altman's whose X bio says, 'AI is cool i guess,' randomly shared a heartfelt note thanking software engineers who built complex systems before the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). Now netizens are debating whether it was really a 'goodbye' letter.
Sam Altman on his X, wrote, "I have so much gratitude to people who wrote extremely complex software character-by-character. It already feels difficult to remember how much effort it really took." Showing his gratitude, concluded hispost with, "Thank you for getting us to this point."
One user wrote, 'He just casually said, Pack your bags now every new software will be created with AI.' While another netizen wrote, 'Dear devs, You will lose your jobs forever and be forced to work in the coal mines. But you can rest easy knowing sam Altman is grateful."
— Jakster (@CrownedJakster) March 17, 2026
While third wrote, 'Thank you for destroying my joy. Thank you for spreading the idea that coding is hell and evil.' Fourth asked, 'How soon before all entry and junior level software engineers are replaced with GPT 6?'
While fifth said, 'You're welcome. Nice to know that our reward is our jobs being taken away.'