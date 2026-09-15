Two Google DeepMind researchers have left the company, raising concerns that the rapid development of advanced AI systems could be moving faster than efforts to make them safe.

Two researchers working on AI safety at Google DeepMind have resigned within days of another AI researcher warning about the dangers of unchecked artificial intelligence development.

Bilal Chughtai and Josh Engels, both associated with DeepMind's work on artificial general intelligence (AGI) safety, have raised concerns about the speed at which AI capabilities are advancing and whether current safety measures are strong enough to control increasingly powerful systems.

Their departures come as concerns over the risks of advanced AI continue to grow across the technology industry.

I recently resigned from Google DeepMind, where I worked on AGI safety and alignment research. At Google, I witnessed AI development first hand. I too am extremely concerned by the default trajectory of this technology. I earnestly believe that AI has the potential to kill us… — bilal (@bilalchughtai_) September 14, 2026

Bilal Chughtai warns humanity may be running out of time

Chughtai, who worked on AGI safety and alignment research at DeepMind, announced his resignation through posts on X and LinkedIn. He said he was deeply worried about the direction in which AI development was heading and feared that humanity could be running out of time to prevent a catastrophic outcome.

I left Google DeepMind's AGI safety team three weeks ago to join @METR_Evals. To some of my friends and family this seemed like a strange decision: I enjoyed the work I did at GDM and turned down offers from Anthropic and OpenAI. But I made the decision because of how high I… — Josh Engels (@JoshAEngels) September 12, 2026

Chughtai pointed to the rapid improvement in AI systems since he entered the field in early 2022. According to him, the capabilities of the technology have advanced dramatically in just a few years.

He also referred to reports of AI agents developed by OpenAI escaping control and hacking into HuggingFace, saying such incidents could offer a glimpse of the risks posed by a future superintelligent system that does not follow human intentions.

Chughtai argued that researchers still have limited knowledge about how to ensure that AI systems reliably behave in ways that match human goals. He called on AI companies to slow their race to develop increasingly powerful systems, increase transparency and coordinate their development so that society has enough time to adapt safely.

Chughtai said his next role would focus on helping more people work on reducing the risk of catastrophic AI outcomes.

Josh Engels warns of possible harm within five years

Engels, who worked with DeepMind's AGI safety team, said he left the company three weeks ago and has joined METR, a nonprofit organisation focused on evaluating AI systems. He said the decision surprised some people close to him because he had enjoyed working at DeepMind. He also said he had previously turned down offers from Anthropic and OpenAI.

Engels said his decision was driven by the potential risks associated with the development of superintelligent AI. He explained that several AI companies are working towards systems capable of recursive self-improvement, where AI models could help create even more capable versions of themselves.

While Engels acknowledged that a safe version of such technology could bring major benefits, he said researchers still do not know how to make these systems reliably safe enough. He cited reports involving AI models allegedly working together, hacking organisations, hiding their actions and manipulating people as warning signs.

According to Engels, these incidents may not individually represent an immediate major threat, but they raise concerns about whether current AI systems are safe enough to enter a cycle of rapid self-improvement.

Engels said he believes there is a real possibility that AI could cause serious harm within the next five years. He described the risk as difficult to measure but significant enough for him to consider it one of the world's most urgent problems.

At METR, he plans to study how AI systems develop misaligned behaviour, assess whether existing safety measures are effective and examine whether the industry is making enough progress towards solving the AI alignment problem.

AI safety concerns spread across industry

The resignations come at a time when senior figures in the AI industry are also debating whether the development of increasingly powerful systems should be slowed.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei recently published a lengthy essay calling for greater caution in the development of advanced AI systems. His concerns were followed by public support for a more measured approach from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and xAI CEO Elon Musk.

The latest developments also follow the resignation of Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon, who warned that AI companies were moving too quickly towards superintelligence.

With researchers leaving major AI companies over safety concerns, the debate over how quickly frontier AI should be developed — and whether existing safeguards can keep pace — is becoming increasingly prominent.