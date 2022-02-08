Ahmed Khan reveals his 5 favourite quotes for success and motivation

Inspiration is vital to success. Ahmed Khan, the renowned social media marketer, believes that the true definition of success is “to never give up”. But he also says that practical ROI and conscious measurement of outcomes draws a line between “go ahead or give up”. He says that sometimes, giving up brings more benefit than going on. It is truly about careful risk assessment.

Ahmed Khan started exploring social media marketing at a very young age. His fearless attempts are known among the community. But he believes that self-motivation and risk calculation have been his driving forces. Not only his predictions about social media marketing come true each year, but his clever selection of social media trends also speaks of his experience in the industry.

“There have been successes I could never imagine, and failures I couldn’t expect. I have had my fair share of ups and downs. But I never gave up. The best thing about having experience in social media is that you know if the recent update will work in future or not. For YouTube content creators, I recommend focusing on long form than YouTube Shorts”, Ahmed Khan said.

He also revealed his 5 favorite quotes for success and motivation.

1. Love yourself first and everything falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world.

“This quote by Lucille Ball has pushed me through my toughest days. It reminds me that what I am doing will satisfy my passion, and one day I will look back and tell myself, I did not waste myself”, Ahmed Khan told while recalling his most favorite quote.

2. Success is not final, failure is not fatal; it is the courage to continue that counts.

“This Winston Churchill’s quote picked me up every time I failed. Yes, I do not fear telling that I have failed multiple times, specially during my early days. Success also comes from knowing how to not do it”, said Ahmed Khan.

3. Success seems to be connected with action. Successful people keep moving. They make mistakes but they don’t quit.

Ahmed Khan said that he had once printed and pasted this quote by Conrad Hilton in his room. It helped him move on when he was about to quit. “Sometimes, there are projects so messed up that you know working on them will only take you to failure. I have had such work and I have wanted to deny them or quit them. But the fun part is, such projects have more margin for improvement. They are challenging but fun”, he told.

4. The good news is that the moment you decide that what you know is more important than what you have been taught to believe, you will have shifted gears in your quest for abundance. Success comes from within, not from without.

Ahmed Khan recalled that he has feared to be left behind during his early days of career. “Elie Wiesel’s quote is one of my most favorite ones because it not only reminds you of your capabilities, but it also tells you that you will have your own tribe in this big world” he said.

5. Success is nothing more than a few simple disciplines, practiced every day.

Jim Rohn is basically reminding everyone that consistency is the key. Ahmed Khan said that if you want to achieve something or fulfil your goals, be consistent, go closer to your goals, one step stronger every day.

He also said that success takes time. It is not an overnight thing. But anyone can succeed with hard work and consistency.

