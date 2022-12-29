Ahead of Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch, leaker tips Galaxy S24 Ultra camera details

Samsung (Image: Reuters)

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Samsung Galaxy S23 series globally at the annual Galaxy Unpacked event in February. Although the company has not officially revealed any details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, tipsters have revealed what users can expect. Social media platforms are currently filled with rumours around the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and a new tweet by tipster Ice Universe has shifted some focus on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

According to the tipster, Samsung will feature a new telephoto sensor in its upcoming smartphone Galaxy S24 Ultra. Tipster Ice Universe revealed the update on Twitter and also mentioned that the main camera could remain the same or have slight changes.

"The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to replace the telephoto sensor and adopt a new solution. I think the main camera will remain the same or be slightly changed," it tweeted.

Meanwhile, the tech giant is also likely to use the Exynos chipset for its upcoming flagship Galaxy S23 series, which is expected to launch in 2023.

According to GizmoChina, Samsung is apparently having internal conflicts about whether to use the in-house Exynos chip or Qualcomm`s next-gen SoC in the upcoming Galaxy flagships.

Samsung`s MX (Mobile eXperience) division is not very happy with the performance of the company`s Exynos chipset in the Galaxy S22 smartphones and `hopes` the upcoming Galaxy S23 smartphones will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, revealed Ice Universe via Weibo.

On December 28, Samsung announced that it will showcase its new innovative projects developed through its C-Lab (creative lab) program at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. (with inputs from IANS)