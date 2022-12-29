Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Ahead of Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch, leaker tips Galaxy S24 Ultra camera details

According to the tipster, Samsung will feature a new telephoto sensor in its upcoming smartphone Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 01:16 PM IST

Ahead of Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch, leaker tips Galaxy S24 Ultra camera details
Samsung (Image: Reuters)

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Samsung Galaxy S23 series globally at the annual Galaxy Unpacked event in February. Although the company has not officially revealed any details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, tipsters have revealed what users can expect. Social media platforms are currently filled with rumours around the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and a new tweet by tipster Ice Universe has shifted some focus on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

According to the tipster, Samsung will feature a new telephoto sensor in its upcoming smartphone Galaxy S24 Ultra. Tipster Ice Universe revealed the update on Twitter and also mentioned that the main camera could remain the same or have slight changes.

"The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to replace the telephoto sensor and adopt a new solution. I think the main camera will remain the same or be slightly changed," it tweeted.

Meanwhile, the tech giant is also likely to use the Exynos chipset for its upcoming flagship Galaxy S23 series, which is expected to launch in 2023.

Also read: Flipkart’s big price cut on Apple iPhone 13 in the Year End Sale, available at Rs 31,801 discount

According to GizmoChina, Samsung is apparently having internal conflicts about whether to use the in-house Exynos chip or Qualcomm`s next-gen SoC in the upcoming Galaxy flagships.

Samsung`s MX (Mobile eXperience) division is not very happy with the performance of the company`s Exynos chipset in the Galaxy S22 smartphones and `hopes` the upcoming Galaxy S23 smartphones will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, revealed Ice Universe via Weibo.

On December 28, Samsung announced that it will showcase its new innovative projects developed through its C-Lab (creative lab) program at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. (with inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Meet ‘Índian Rock’ Deepak Nanda, who lost 4 kg in 12 hours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 558 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.