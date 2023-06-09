Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Ahead of Nothing Phone (2) launch, tech firm begins student program in India with exclusive internships

The aim of Generation Nothing is to provide incentives and opportunities that not only support students with studies, but allows them to co-create with the Nothing team.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

Ahead of Nothing Phone (2) launch, tech firm begins student program in India with exclusive internships
Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing is gearing up to launch the much awaited successor of Phone (1), the Nothing Phone (2) in coming weeks. Nothing Phone (2) July launch was confirmed by CEO Carl Pei in an interview. As the company continues to tease specifications of Nothing Phone (2), it has launched its first ever student program in India, Generation Nothing. As per the company, this initiative recognises that the students of today have the highest power to take Nothing’s vision forward and thrive in a world where tech is fun again.

To facilitate Generation Nothing’s impact within student communities nationwide, Nothing has partnered with Yuvaa. Together, the brands are aiming to recruit students studying in areas that align with Nothing’s positioning. 

The aim of Generation Nothing is to provide incentives and opportunities that not only support students with studies, but allows them to co-create with the Nothing team. With this being Nothing’s debut program, those recruited will play a direct role in shaping programs of the future. The initiative’s end-goal is to reward participants with a graduate scheme or internship within the company as we continue to support their career goals. Along the way, monthly incentives will include merchandise, vouchers, and exclusive access to Nothing experiences. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa
Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's relationship news
Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 720 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.