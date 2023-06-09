Ahead of Nothing Phone (2) launch, tech firm begins student program in India with exclusive internships

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing is gearing up to launch the much awaited successor of Phone (1), the Nothing Phone (2) in coming weeks. Nothing Phone (2) July launch was confirmed by CEO Carl Pei in an interview. As the company continues to tease specifications of Nothing Phone (2), it has launched its first ever student program in India, Generation Nothing. As per the company, this initiative recognises that the students of today have the highest power to take Nothing’s vision forward and thrive in a world where tech is fun again.

To facilitate Generation Nothing’s impact within student communities nationwide, Nothing has partnered with Yuvaa. Together, the brands are aiming to recruit students studying in areas that align with Nothing’s positioning.

The aim of Generation Nothing is to provide incentives and opportunities that not only support students with studies, but allows them to co-create with the Nothing team. With this being Nothing’s debut program, those recruited will play a direct role in shaping programs of the future. The initiative’s end-goal is to reward participants with a graduate scheme or internship within the company as we continue to support their career goals. Along the way, monthly incentives will include merchandise, vouchers, and exclusive access to Nothing experiences.