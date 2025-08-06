Ahead of iPhone 17 launch, Apple takes big step, has this ChatGPT connection

As the name suggests, AKI will be using the web to crawl for responses and give answers to GK-based queries from the users.

Apple plans to take some big steps in the AI space, and the company is even willing to invest heavily in making this happen. However, according to recent sources, Apple is collaborating with a new team to develop a search function similar to ChatGPT.

An internal team called 'Answers, Knowledge and Information' (AKI) has been established by the corporation and is tasked with creating a search engine driven by artificial intelligence.

As the name implies, AKI will use the web to search for answers and provide users with GK-based queries. According to the Bloomberg article, this might be Apple's first attempt at developing an AI chatbot internally.

According to the source, the AKI team will contribute to the development of Apple's AI search infrastructure, which would eventually make its capabilities available to Siri, Spotlight, and even Safari.

In order to provide services to iPhone consumers, the business has depended on outside AI support; nevertheless, it appears that Apple is aware that a robust AI future depends on internal backend architecture that not only provides quality but also protects user privacy. Can Apple get the answers from the new team? We’ll know soon.

Around the same time that Apple is preparing to make some significant market movements, we learn about the company's new AI search tool.

Tim Cook has been making every effort to maintain internal motivation, and he recently addressed the staff in a stirring speech, urging them to put the majority of their eggs in the AI basket. One of the most significant technologies of our time is artificial intelligence. And I believe it will have a major impact on all devices," Bloomberg reported him as saying during the conference. The company has even considered buying Perplexity and others might feature on its list now.

Given that OpenAI is now on the verge of releasing ChatGPT v5.0 to the public, Apple has a difficult time competing with Google. Sam Altman is concerned about the technology's potential and future due to its rapid development and lack of regulation.