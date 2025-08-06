Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Kishore Kumar's lesser-known granddaughter, who chose not to follow family's legacy, works as..., she is Shah Rukh Khan's...

Ahead of iPhone 17 launch, Apple takes big step, has this ChatGPT connection

Uttarakhand: 5 dead, 60 feared swept away as cloudburst triggers flash floods in Uttarkashi

Schengen BIG update for Indians, new visa rules introduced for this country, check documents that will be considered

Repo rate remains unchanged at 5.5% amid Donald Trump's tariff threat

Meet IAS Tushar Singla's beautiful wife, popular IPS officer, who left medical career, cracked UPSC exam with AIR..., she is from...

PM Modi takes BIG step to strengthen ties with Philippines, grants free...

SHOCKING! Kelley Mack, The Walking Dead actress, passes away at 33, lost her battle to..

'Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are in love': Insider reveals how romance blossomed between them: 'They’ve no plans of...'

Not Ghajini, this film was first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 100 crore, ran for over 100 weeks, had 14 songs, sold 125 million tickets, movie name is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ahead of iPhone 17 launch, Apple takes big step, has this ChatGPT connection

Ahead of iPhone 17 launch, Apple takes big step, has this ChatGPT connection

Janmashtami 2025: 6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on

6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on

Tamannaah Bhatia swears by 'dry cappuccino' for her fitness glow, here's how to make it

Tamannaah Bhatia swears by 'dry cappuccino' for her fitness glow, here's recipe

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Janmashtami 2025: 6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on

6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on

Tamannaah Bhatia swears by 'dry cappuccino' for her fitness glow, here's how to make it

Tamannaah Bhatia swears by 'dry cappuccino' for her fitness glow, here's recipe

What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for lunch? Celebrity fitness trainers reveal

What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Ahead of iPhone 17 launch, Apple takes big step, has this ChatGPT connection

As the name suggests, AKI will be using the web to crawl for responses and give answers to GK-based queries from the users.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 12:15 PM IST

Ahead of iPhone 17 launch, Apple takes big step, has this ChatGPT connection

TRENDING NOW

Apple plans to take some big steps in the AI space, and the company is even willing to invest heavily in making this happen. However, according to recent sources, Apple is collaborating with a new team to develop a search function similar to ChatGPT.

An internal team called 'Answers, Knowledge and Information' (AKI) has been established by the corporation and is tasked with creating a search engine driven by artificial intelligence.

As the name implies, AKI will use the web to search for answers and provide users with GK-based queries. According to the Bloomberg article, this might be Apple's first attempt at developing an AI chatbot internally.

According to the source, the AKI team will contribute to the development of Apple's AI search infrastructure, which would eventually make its capabilities available to Siri, Spotlight, and even Safari.

In order to provide services to iPhone consumers, the business has depended on outside AI support; nevertheless, it appears that Apple is aware that a robust AI future depends on internal backend architecture that not only provides quality but also protects user privacy. Can Apple get the answers from the new team? We’ll know soon.

Around the same time that Apple is preparing to make some significant market movements, we learn about the company's new AI search tool.

Tim Cook has been making every effort to maintain internal motivation, and he recently addressed the staff in a stirring speech, urging them to put the majority of their eggs in the AI basket.  One of the most significant technologies of our time is artificial intelligence.  And I believe it will have a major impact on all devices," Bloomberg reported him as saying during the conference. The company has even considered buying Perplexity and others might feature on its list now.

Given that OpenAI is now on the verge of releasing ChatGPT v5.0 to the public, Apple has a difficult time competing with Google. Sam Altman is concerned about the technology's potential and future due to its rapid development and lack of regulation.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US President Donald Trump makes BIG statement on India buying Russian oil, says, 'They offered zero tariffs but...'
US President Donald Trump makes BIG statement on India buying Russian oil....
Meet man, who could not become IPS officer, later trained over 10000 underprivileged students for just Rs... to become IAS-IPS officers, he is...
Meet man, who could not become IPS officer, later trained over 10000 underprivil
Meet actress who became overnight star after debut at just 16, gave superhits with all three Khans, quit acting at peak of her career after..., then made comeback with..
Meet actress who became overnight star after debut at just 16, gave superhits...
'I don't know anything...': Donald Trump on US imports of Russian chemicals, fertilisers
'I don't know...': Donald Trump on US imports of Russian chemicals, fertilisers
Meet woman who lost her father, studied at Oxford, later cracked UPSC in first attempt to become IPS officer, she’s from...
Meet woman who lost her father, studied at Oxford, later cracked UPSC in first a
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Janmashtami 2025: 6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on
6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on
Tamannaah Bhatia swears by 'dry cappuccino' for her fitness glow, here's how to make it
Tamannaah Bhatia swears by 'dry cappuccino' for her fitness glow, here's recipe
What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for lunch? Celebrity fitness trainers reveal
What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE