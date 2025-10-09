Ahead of Diwali 2025, Apple MacBook Air 4 gets BIG discount of Rs 18,000, here is how you can grab deal

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Nobel Prize in Literature 2025: Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins award for his compelling and visionary oeuvre

R Ashwin drops truth bomb on 'forced' retirement — Reveals real conversation with Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir before his exit

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi box office collection: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth film crosses Rs 100 crore in India

From Downtime to Uptime: How Jeevan Bandharapu is Redefining Reliability in Healthcare Technology

Native vs Cross-Platform App Development: What Is Best for Your Business?

Why Bangalore Feels Safer in 2025 and What Seemanth Kumar Singh Has to Do With It

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Will Donald Trump get it? Has he hurt his chances?

Greenbay Golf Village: Heart of Premium Living and Smart Investment on Yamuna Expressway

Star-studded night! Team India reaches Gautam Gambhir’s dinner party in bus, Harshit Rana’s BMW entry grabs all attention

Mukesh Ambani brings back indigenous personal-care brand, ropes in Krithi Shetty as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nobel Prize in Literature 2025: Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins award for his compelling and visionary oeuvre

Nobel Prize in Literature 2025: Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins award for his

R Ashwin drops truth bomb on 'forced' retirement — Reveals real conversation with Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir before his exit

R Ashwin drops truth bomb on 'forced' retirement — Reveals real conversation

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi box office collection: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth film crosses Rs 100 crore in India

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi box office: Rishab Shetty film crosses Rs 100 crore

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Ahead of Diwali 2025, Apple MacBook Air 4 gets BIG discount of Rs 18,000, here is how you can grab deal

Ahead of Diwali 2025, Vijay Sales has announced big discounts on the Apple MacBook Air 4 and other devices. The highlight of this deal is the Apple MacBook Air 4, which has got Rs 18,000 discount. Here is how you can grab this deal.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 03:33 PM IST

Ahead of Diwali 2025, Apple MacBook Air 4 gets BIG discount of Rs 18,000, here is how you can grab deal
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Apple MacBook Air M4 has become one of the most sought-after laptops in the market, thanks to its combination of performance, portability, and impressive battery life. If you’ve been eyeing the latest MacBook Air but are holding off due to its price, here’s some good news: you can now grab it at a Rs 18,000 discount. Here's how you can take advantage of this amazing deal.

The MacBook Air M4: A Quick Overview

Apple’s MacBook Air M4 is powered by the M2 chip, offering remarkable performance improvements over its predecessors. With faster processing, enhanced graphics, and more efficient power consumption, the M2 MacBook Air is designed for users who need a reliable machine for everyday tasks, as well as more demanding work like photo editing, light video editing, and multitasking.

Some of the key features of the MacBook Air M4 include:

  1. 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display: Offers crisp and vibrant visuals.
  2. Apple M2 chip: A powerhouse that ensures smooth performance for work and play.
  3. Up to 18 hours of battery life: Excellent for long workdays or travel.
  4. Thin and lightweight design: Weighing just 1.24 kg, it's ultra-portable.

This sleek laptop is ideal for professionals, students, or anyone looking for a powerful yet portable device.

How the Rs 18,000 discount works

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy the Apple MacBook Air M4, now is the time to act. Currently, there is an exclusive Rs 18,000 discount on the MacBook Air M4, bringing the price down significantly from the regular retail price.

Here’s how you can avail of this deal:

Popular retailer Vijay Sales has announced the Festive Celebration sale, as part of which the retailer is offering deals and discounts on multiple Apple devices. As part of the sale, a discount of up to Rs 20,000 on the Apple MacBook Air M4. The offer is available on the 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Festive Sales: Many online stores offer huge discounts during festive sales events like Diwali, Black Friday, or New Year sales. If you time your purchase right, you could snag the MacBook Air M4 at an even better price.

Why you should consider the MacBook Air M4

The Apple MacBook Air M4 offers an unparalleled balance of performance and portability, making it ideal for users looking for an all-rounder. Whether you’re working on intensive projects or streaming movies, the MacBook Air M4 can handle it all with ease.

With the current Rs 18,000 discount, now is the perfect time to make this powerful laptop yours, especially if you’ve been waiting for the right deal. Don't miss out on this fantastic offer,  grab the Apple MacBook Air M4 before the deal ends!

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nobel Prize in Literature 2025: Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins award for his compelling and visionary oeuvre
Nobel Prize in Literature 2025: Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins award for his
Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's BIG warning to India after Operation Sindoor 2.0 remark: 'Chances of war...'
Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's BIG warning to India after Operation Sin
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 7: Rishab Shetty film crosses lifetime earnings of part 1, earns Rs...
Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty film crosses lifetime earnings of Kantara
Who awards Nobel Prizes, how are these decided? Who can nominate, details here
Who awards Nobel Prizes, how are these decided? Who can nominate, details here
Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Will Donald Trump get it? Has he hurt his chances?
Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Will Donald Trump get it? Has he hurt his chances?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE