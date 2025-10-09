Ahead of Diwali 2025, Apple MacBook Air 4 gets BIG discount of Rs 18,000, here is how you can grab deal

Ahead of Diwali 2025, Vijay Sales has announced big discounts on the Apple MacBook Air 4 and other devices. The highlight of this deal is the Apple MacBook Air 4, which has got Rs 18,000 discount. Here is how you can grab this deal.

The Apple MacBook Air M4 has become one of the most sought-after laptops in the market, thanks to its combination of performance, portability, and impressive battery life. If you’ve been eyeing the latest MacBook Air but are holding off due to its price, here’s some good news: you can now grab it at a Rs 18,000 discount. Here's how you can take advantage of this amazing deal.

The MacBook Air M4: A Quick Overview

Apple’s MacBook Air M4 is powered by the M2 chip, offering remarkable performance improvements over its predecessors. With faster processing, enhanced graphics, and more efficient power consumption, the M2 MacBook Air is designed for users who need a reliable machine for everyday tasks, as well as more demanding work like photo editing, light video editing, and multitasking.

Some of the key features of the MacBook Air M4 include:

​13.6-inch Liquid Retina display: Offers crisp and vibrant visuals. Apple M2 chip: A powerhouse that ensures smooth performance for work and play. Up to 18 hours of battery life: Excellent for long workdays or travel. Thin and lightweight design: Weighing just 1.24 kg, it's ultra-portable.

This sleek laptop is ideal for professionals, students, or anyone looking for a powerful yet portable device.

How the Rs 18,000 discount works

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy the Apple MacBook Air M4, now is the time to act. Currently, there is an exclusive Rs 18,000 discount on the MacBook Air M4, bringing the price down significantly from the regular retail price.

Here’s how you can avail of this deal:

Popular retailer Vijay Sales has announced the Festive Celebration sale, as part of which the retailer is offering deals and discounts on multiple Apple devices. As part of the sale, a discount of up to Rs 20,000 on the Apple MacBook Air M4. The offer is available on the 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Festive Sales: Many online stores offer huge discounts during festive sales events like Diwali, Black Friday, or New Year sales. If you time your purchase right, you could snag the MacBook Air M4 at an even better price.

Why you should consider the MacBook Air M4

The Apple MacBook Air M4 offers an unparalleled balance of performance and portability, making it ideal for users looking for an all-rounder. Whether you’re working on intensive projects or streaming movies, the MacBook Air M4 can handle it all with ease.

With the current Rs 18,000 discount, now is the perfect time to make this powerful laptop yours, especially if you’ve been waiting for the right deal. Don't miss out on this fantastic offer, grab the Apple MacBook Air M4 before the deal ends!