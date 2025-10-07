Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Amid Bihar Elections 2025 buzz, can you guess 'State Icon' Maithili Thakur's only Bollywood song from Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film? Not Drishyam, but..

Ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali 2025, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro see major price drop; check out deals inside

Pakistan Army raped 400,000 women during 1971 Bangladesh War? Shocking expose at UN, details here...

SHOCKING revelation in Zubeen Garg’s death case, SIT finds Rs 10000000 in the bank accounts of...; know what Assam CM said ​

Who was IPS Y Puran Kumar? Haryana ADGP allegedly dies by suicide at Chandigarh residence

Nobel Prize 2025 in Physics awarded to John Clarke, Michel H Devoret and John M Martinis for the discovery of...

UPSC CDS 2 result 2025 expected soon at upsconline.nic.in; step-by-step guide to download scorecard

Akshay Kumar admits he got trolled for asking PM Modi 'aap aam kaise khate hai', says 'main nahi sudhrunga', asks THIS to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Good news for passengers: Indian Railways introduces 2 Vande Bharat trains between New Delhi and Patna ahead of Diwali, Chhath Puja, check route, fare, stoppages, more

October 7 attack: How 7,000 Hamas militants breached Israel, killed 1,195 people, raped women, took hostages

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amid Bihar Elections 2025 buzz, can you guess 'State Icon' Maithili Thakur's only Bollywood song from Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film? Not Drishyam, but..

Amid Bihar Elections 2025, can you guess Maithili Thakur's only Bollywood song?

Ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali 2025, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro see major price drop; check out deals inside

Ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali 2025 iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro major price drop

Pakistan Army raped 400,000 women during 1971 Bangladesh War? Shocking expose at UN, details here...

Pakistan Army raped 400,000 women during 1971 Bangladesh War? Shocking expose!

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali 2025, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro see major price drop; check out deals inside

The Apple iPhone 17 series is now available with attractive offers on the official website. The iPhone 17 starts at Rs 82,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro is priced at Rs 1,34,900. Special cashback deals and no-cost EMI options are available for select credit cards. Discover specs, deals, and features.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 03:50 PM IST

Ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali 2025, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro see major price drop; check out deals inside
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Apple iPhone 17 series is making waves in the smartphone market, quickly becoming one of the most popular and sought-after devices globally. The series includes four distinct models: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Since its release, it has garnered positive reactions worldwide, with tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike praising its impressive features, performance, and design. And now, just a month after its official launch, Apple is offering some attractive deals on the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro: Current Offers

If you're considering purchasing one of these devices, Apple has a special offer available on its official website. The iPhone 17 is priced at Rs 82,900 for the 256GB variant, while the iPhone 17 Pro is available for ₹1,34,900 for the same storage option. In addition to the discounted prices, Apple is offering instant cashback on these devices for customers using credit cards from ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, or American Express, with an additional cashback of Rs 5,000.

Moreover, to make the purchase even more convenient, no-cost EMI options are available for selected banks, making it easier for buyers to opt for flexible payment plans without extra interest costs.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro: Specifications and features

Both the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro come equipped with powerful specifications, making them a worthy investment for anyone looking for a premium smartphone experience.

iPhone 17:

  • Processor: Apple A19 chip, ensuring smooth performance and seamless multitasking.
  • Operating System: Runs on the latest iOS 26.
  • Display: Features a 6.3-inch ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering ultra-smooth visuals.
  • Cameras: The rear camera setup includes a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 48MP main sensor, while the front features an 18MP camera for selfies and video calls.
  • Battery: Powered by a 3,692mAh battery, with support for MagSafe charging for fast and wireless charging.

iPhone 17 Pro:

The iPhone 17 Pro shares many features with the standard iPhone 17 but offers a more premium camera system and higher-end display technology. It also has advanced processing capabilities and enhanced features tailored for users who demand the best in smartphone technology

Which iPhone 17 Model Should You Buy?

Choosing between the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro ultimately depends on your requirements and budget.

iPhone 17: If you're looking for a device that delivers excellent performance, impressive camera capabilities, and long-lasting battery life, then the iPhone 17 is the perfect choice, especially if you're on a more modest budget.

iPhone 17 Pro: On the other hand, if you're seeking a ultra-premium experience with cutting-edge features like advanced camera capabilities and top-tier display quality, the iPhone 17 Pro is a great option—provided you have a budget closer to Rs 1,40,000.

Both the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro offer fantastic features and specifications. With the added discounts and offers, now is a great time to invest in one of these devices. Whether you're looking for a powerful, feature-packed device at a more affordable price or an ultra-premium model with top-tier features, the iPhone 17 series has something to offer everyone.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kylie Jenner sparks buzz in sheer white paper 'naked' dress at Paris Fashion Week; SEE PICS
Kylie Jenner sparks buzz in white paper 'naked' dress at Paris Fashion Week
Nepal rains: Death toll rises to 52 as heavy rains continue to trigger floods, landslides
Nepal rains: Death toll rises to 52 as heavy rains continue to trigger floods
Why Hikaru Nakamura threw D Gukesh's king into crowd after defeating him at Checkmate event? Here's the real reason
Why Hikaru Nakamura threw D Gukesh's king into crowd after defeating him?
Cough Syrup Row: Doctor, who prescribed 'toxic' Coldrif, arrested in Madhya Pradesh
Cough Syrup Row: Doctor, who prescribed 'toxic' Coldrif, arrested
Buying gold in cash? Know how much is allowed and are PAN, Aadhaar required? Here's all you need to know
Buying gold in cash? Know how much is allowed and are PAN, Aadhaar required?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE