Ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali 2025, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro see major price drop; check out deals inside

The Apple iPhone 17 series is now available with attractive offers on the official website. The iPhone 17 starts at Rs 82,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro is priced at Rs 1,34,900. Special cashback deals and no-cost EMI options are available for select credit cards. Discover specs, deals, and features.

The Apple iPhone 17 series is making waves in the smartphone market, quickly becoming one of the most popular and sought-after devices globally. The series includes four distinct models: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Since its release, it has garnered positive reactions worldwide, with tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike praising its impressive features, performance, and design. And now, just a month after its official launch, Apple is offering some attractive deals on the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro: Current Offers

If you're considering purchasing one of these devices, Apple has a special offer available on its official website. The iPhone 17 is priced at Rs 82,900 for the 256GB variant, while the iPhone 17 Pro is available for ₹1,34,900 for the same storage option. In addition to the discounted prices, Apple is offering instant cashback on these devices for customers using credit cards from ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, or American Express, with an additional cashback of Rs 5,000.

Moreover, to make the purchase even more convenient, no-cost EMI options are available for selected banks, making it easier for buyers to opt for flexible payment plans without extra interest costs.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro: Specifications and features

Both the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro come equipped with powerful specifications, making them a worthy investment for anyone looking for a premium smartphone experience.

iPhone 17:

Processor: Apple A19 chip, ensuring smooth performance and seamless multitasking.

Operating System: Runs on the latest iOS 26.

Display: Features a 6.3-inch ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering ultra-smooth visuals.

Cameras: The rear camera setup includes a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 48MP main sensor, while the front features an 18MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery: Powered by a 3,692mAh battery, with support for MagSafe charging for fast and wireless charging.

iPhone 17 Pro:

The iPhone 17 Pro shares many features with the standard iPhone 17 but offers a more premium camera system and higher-end display technology. It also has advanced processing capabilities and enhanced features tailored for users who demand the best in smartphone technology

Which iPhone 17 Model Should You Buy?

Choosing between the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro ultimately depends on your requirements and budget.

iPhone 17: If you're looking for a device that delivers excellent performance, impressive camera capabilities, and long-lasting battery life, then the iPhone 17 is the perfect choice, especially if you're on a more modest budget.

iPhone 17 Pro: On the other hand, if you're seeking a ultra-premium experience with cutting-edge features like advanced camera capabilities and top-tier display quality, the iPhone 17 Pro is a great option—provided you have a budget closer to Rs 1,40,000.

Both the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro offer fantastic features and specifications. With the added discounts and offers, now is a great time to invest in one of these devices. Whether you're looking for a powerful, feature-packed device at a more affordable price or an ultra-premium model with top-tier features, the iPhone 17 series has something to offer everyone.