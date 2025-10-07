Ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali 2025, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro see major price drop; check out deals inside

Amid Bihar Elections 2025 buzz, can you guess 'State Icon' Maithili Thakur's only Bollywood song from Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film? Not Drishyam, but..
TECHNOLOGY
The Apple iPhone 17 series is now available with attractive offers on the official website. The iPhone 17 starts at Rs 82,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro is priced at Rs 1,34,900. Special cashback deals and no-cost EMI options are available for select credit cards. Discover specs, deals, and features.
The Apple iPhone 17 series is making waves in the smartphone market, quickly becoming one of the most popular and sought-after devices globally. The series includes four distinct models: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Since its release, it has garnered positive reactions worldwide, with tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike praising its impressive features, performance, and design. And now, just a month after its official launch, Apple is offering some attractive deals on the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro.
If you're considering purchasing one of these devices, Apple has a special offer available on its official website. The iPhone 17 is priced at Rs 82,900 for the 256GB variant, while the iPhone 17 Pro is available for ₹1,34,900 for the same storage option. In addition to the discounted prices, Apple is offering instant cashback on these devices for customers using credit cards from ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, or American Express, with an additional cashback of Rs 5,000.
Moreover, to make the purchase even more convenient, no-cost EMI options are available for selected banks, making it easier for buyers to opt for flexible payment plans without extra interest costs.
Both the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro come equipped with powerful specifications, making them a worthy investment for anyone looking for a premium smartphone experience.
The iPhone 17 Pro shares many features with the standard iPhone 17 but offers a more premium camera system and higher-end display technology. It also has advanced processing capabilities and enhanced features tailored for users who demand the best in smartphone technology
Choosing between the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro ultimately depends on your requirements and budget.
iPhone 17: If you're looking for a device that delivers excellent performance, impressive camera capabilities, and long-lasting battery life, then the iPhone 17 is the perfect choice, especially if you're on a more modest budget.
iPhone 17 Pro: On the other hand, if you're seeking a ultra-premium experience with cutting-edge features like advanced camera capabilities and top-tier display quality, the iPhone 17 Pro is a great option—provided you have a budget closer to Rs 1,40,000.
Both the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro offer fantastic features and specifications. With the added discounts and offers, now is a great time to invest in one of these devices. Whether you're looking for a powerful, feature-packed device at a more affordable price or an ultra-premium model with top-tier features, the iPhone 17 series has something to offer everyone.