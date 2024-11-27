This feature can also be used to pin a specific spot on the map, helping users coordinate arrival times or locate friends in busy places such as concerts or cricket matches.

After WhatsApp, Instagram has also introduced a location-sharing feature in DMs that lets users share their live location for up to one hour. This feature can also be used to pin a specific spot on the map, helping users coordinate arrival times or locate friends in busy places such as concerts or cricket matches.

Importantly, the Live Location feature is disabled by default and can only be shared privately within DMs. The location is visible to both participants in the chat and cannot be forwarded to others.

Instagram will display an indicator at the top of the chat to show when live location sharing is active, and users can choose to stop sharing their location at any time. The Meta-owned platform mentioned that the Location Sharing feature is initially available only in select countries.

In addition, Instagram is introducing the ability to add nicknames in DMs for both participants in a conversation. The important thing to note is that any name changes made here will only apply to DM chats and will not affect the username elsewhere on Instagram. By default, anyone the user follows can change their nickname, but this feature can be customised to control who can change the nickname within a specific chat.

To create a nickname in a DM, simply tap on the chat name at the top, select "Nicknames," and then enter the name you wish to assign to that chat.

The social media giant also revealed that 17 new sticker packs are being added to DMs, giving users more options to choose the perfect reaction. Additionally, there will be an option to favourite a sticker from the chat, allowing it to be easily used in future conversations.

