After Vet failed, know how Chat GPT-4 diagnosed dog’s medical condition and saved life

ChatGPT-4 news: OpenAI's latest GPT-4 model has taken the tech world by storm. GPT-4, touted as OpenAI's most potent tool to date, is multimodal, meaning it can comprehend inputs in both text and visual formats. The most recent OpenAI ChatGPT- GPT-4 AI system reportedly saved the life of a beloved dog by accurately diagnosing his medical condition when even veterinarians were unable to.

Twitter user Cooper (@peakcooper) claimed he utilised GPT-4 to save his dog, Sassy. "After my dog got diagnosed with a tick-borne disease, the vet started her on the proper treatment, and despite a serious anemia, her condition seemed to be improving relatively well. After a few days however, things took a turn for the worse," he tweeted.

"I noticed her gums were very pale, so we rushed back to the vet. The blood test revealed an even more severe anemia, even worse than the first day we came in. The vet ran more tests to rule out any other co-infections associated with tick-borne diseases, but came up negative."

But by that time, Sassy's condition was deteriorating, and the vet, according to Cooper, had no idea what it might be. The owner of the pet was not satisfied with their advice to "wait and see what happens," so he hurried to another clinic to seek a second opinion. He then gave the AI chatbot a very detailed account of the scenario after having the thought that GPT-4 might be capable of performing medical diagnostics.

The most recent ChatGPT release provided a compilation with the following disclaimer: "I am not a veterinarian, but I can try to help you understand the blood work results and what might be happening with your dog."

Cooper claimed that out of a list of potential causes for the dog's condition provided by GPT-4, Immune-Mediated Hemolytic Anemia was the one that best fit Sassy's symptoms (IMHA).

When I reached the second vet, I enquired about the possibility of IMHA in Saasy. The vet concurred that it could be a possible cause. They took a blood sample and found agglutination there. The diagnosis was verified following a plethora of additional tests. "GPT4 was right," tweeted Cooper.

More than 500 people have viewed Cooper's Twitter thread, and many of them were astounded at how GPT-4 assisted the pet owner.