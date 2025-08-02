Twitter
After Tesla India showroom, Model Y launch, Elon Musk's company CONFIRMS launch of..., scheduled for...

Earlier in July, Tesla made its much-awaited entry into the Indian market by launching its showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Tesla launched its Model Y with price starting at Rs 59.89 lakh.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 09:18 AM IST

After Tesla India showroom, Model Y launch, Elon Musk's company CONFIRMS launch of..., scheduled for...

Elon Musk's Tesla on Friday has confirmed the launch of its first charging station in Mumbai, which is scheduled for next week. Earlier in July, Tesla made its much-awaited entry into the Indian market by launching its showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

About the Tesla charging station

Tesla in a statement added that, "This will be the first of the eight Supercharging sites that were announced during the launch in Mumbai, with more planned across the country, to provide the optimal cross-country experience." The company said that, 

  • The first Tesla Charging Station in India will feature four V4 Supercharging Stalls (DC charging) and four Destination charging Stalls (AC charging).
  • The Tesla Supercharging Stalls offer a peak charging speed of 250 kW starting at Rs 24/kW and destination chargers providing 11kW at Rs 14/kW.

Tesla showroom in India

In July 2025, Tesla launched its Model Y with price starting at Rs 59.89 lakh while opening its first experience centre at the Maker Maxity Commercial Complex, in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Tesla said the "Model Y can add up to 267 kilometres of range in just 15 minutes with Tesla Superchargers, enough for 5 return trips between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and Gateway of India".

The company said it will be providing a free wall connector with purchase of a new Tesla to be installed in customers' residences.

(with PTI inputs)

