After Ronaldo’s exit, Manchester United still available for sale as Apple not interested in buying football club

Manchester United recently announced that its board planned to "explore strategic alternatives", which includes a potential sale of the club.

Apple currently has no plans to buy football club Manchester United. Yesterday, British tabloid The Daily Star reported that Apple is interested in buying Premier League club Manchester United in a massive £5.8billion deal. The report mentioned that Apple CEO Tim Cook is interested in exploring opportunities “owning United could provide”. However, a latest report by MacRumors suggests that the tech giant has no intentions to buy Manchester United.

Although Apple has been pushing into sports content lately, the report claims that a source with direct knowledge of the matter has revealed that rumours around the Apple and Manchester United deal are false.

For those who are unaware, the club recently announced that its board planned to "explore strategic alternatives", which includes a potential sale of the club. The announcement that top player Cristiano Ronaldo would be leaving Manchester United coincided with the release of the information.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that the owner of Manchester United, Glazers, had decided to put the club up for sale, 17 years after the American family bought the United. The Glazers bought the club in 2005 but went on to become hugely unpopular.

It is worth noting that if Apple buys Manchester United, then it will become the richest club in the world. (with Inputs from IANS)