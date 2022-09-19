After Phone (1), ear (1), Nothing teases new launch on Twitter

Nothing

OnePlus co-founder Car Pei’s UK-based firm Nothing has been part of the news for the past some time now due to its first smartphone, Nothing Phone (1). It appears that we may see another product from the UK-based firm soon. Before the launch of Phone (1), Nothing shared a range of cryptic tweets to tease the device and once again, the company has shared another tweet hinting at a new product. On September 15, Nothing shared an image of a transparent butterfly with a caption that reads “Sublime. Coming soon.”

The official tweet from Nothing was also backed by CEO Carl Pei as he shared a caption “The Animal Kingdom is calling again”. Apart from this, the company has not teased anything about the event or the product.

The ‘Coming Soon’ banner along with a butterfly image can also be seen on the company's official website. If reports are to be believed, the company is gearing up to launch a new Nothing Phone (1) lite or a smartwatch that’ll join the ecosystem. For those who are unaware, Nothing already also has TWS earbuds called the Nothing ear (1) that were launched last year.

While speaking to GSMArena, Vice President of Nothing India, Manu Sharma revealed that the company has managed to sell more than 1 lakh units of the Nothing Phone (1) in 20 sale days on Flipkart.

Apart from this, Manu Sharma also told GSMArena that the Nothing Phone (1) is currently the best selling smartphone on Flipkart when it comes to the Rs 30,000+ price segment.

The Nothing Phone (1) features unique LED strips that are made of 900 LEDs. The company is calling the rear panel pattern on Nothing Phone (1), the Glyph Interface. Users can use the Phone (1)’s Glyph Interface as a notification LED, charging indicator, and several different functionalities. You can also change how the LEDs light up and flicker based on the ringtone. The Glyph Interface is one of the key factors that is drawing customers towards the Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing recently hiked the price of the Phone (1) by Rs 1,000 due to fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising component costs. Nothing Phone (1) comes in both white and black colours, with three variants to choose from: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB priced at Rs 33,999, Rs 36,999, and Rs 39,999 respectively.