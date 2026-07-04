After NEET ban, why Telegram under Govt scanner again, faces 15-day deadline

Telegram has been asked to submit a comprehensive Action Taken Report (ATR) within 15 days, detailing the steps taken to address these violations. Here's why.

After a temporary ban on NEET paper leak, trouble mounts for Telegram as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has issued a notice seeking a reply regarding widespread piracy on its platform, sources close to ANI said on Saturday.

MeitY sends notice to Telegram: Why?

The platform has been directed to implement immediate measures to curb the illegal distribution of pirated films and OTT content. It has been asked to submit a comprehensive Action Taken Report (ATR) within 15 days, detailing the steps taken to address these violations.

The move comes as an effort to safeguard India's burgeoning creator economy and protect the interests of the film industry, broadcasters, OTT platforms, producers, and distributors who face significant financial losses due to digital piracy.

So far, Telegram has not yet issued any official statement on the government's notice.

Meanwhile, MeitY has also sent notices to Telegram, Signal, and Meta regarding the rollout of the 'username' feature.

Both Telegram and Signal have been asked to explain their 'username' feature and its safeguards against impersonation and misuse. The Centre is concerned that the feature could increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation. It worries that it may allow bad actors to impersonate individuals, public authorities, financial institutions, and government agencies by using similar usernames. The government has directed Meta not to roll out the feature until consultations are completed to its satisfaction.

When Telegram faced a temporary ban over the NEET paper leak

The development comes as Telegram faced a week-long ban in India ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination in June. The government had temporarily blocked Telegram from June 16 to 22 for the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam on June 21. The NTA alleged the platform was used by cheating rackets, and also disabled its message-editing feature till June 30. With the ban now lifted, Telegram is available again on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Telegram had challenged the ban in the Delhi High Court, arguing the Centre lacked power under Section 69A of the IT Act, but the court upheld the order, calling it "narrowly tailored" and necessary to protect exam integrity.