After imitating Twitter, Meta now tries to copy Apple’s ‘fun’ feature

Meta has announced that Facebook and Instagram users can now join real-time video calls with their avatar just like on Apple’s Memoji. For those who are unaware, Apple allows you to create an animated Memoji that uses your voice and mirrors your facial expressions. The memoji can be used in messages and FaceTime video calls. Now, Meta has rolled out a similar feature for video calls on Instagram and Facebook where the users’ avatar will reflect them in video calls without showing the real video from the camera.

You can share animated avatar stickers in Instagram and Facebook Stories and Reels, Facebook comments, and 1:1 message threads on Messenger and Instagram. “From a jaunty wave hello or a slow clap of approval to showing off your avatar’s dance moves, there are plenty of ways to put your personality on full display.” the company said in its blog.

The new avatars feature isn’t the only thing that Meta has copied in recent days. Earlier this month, Meta also launched a new platform to rival Elon Musk owned Twitter. Although users are finding new Threads platform easy to access due to connectivity with Instagram, the app is under heavy scrutiny for similarities with Twitter.