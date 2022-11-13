After blue tick backlash, will Twitter Blue make a comeback? Here’s what Elon Musk said

Elon Musk rolls back Twitter Blue subscriptions (File photo)

Massive backlash and flaws in the system forced social media giant Twitter to withdraw its blue tick subscription policy just a few days after it was rolled out across the world. Now, Twitter owner Elon Musk has talked about bringing it back soon.

After two days of suspension of the blue tick subscription for $8 per month, billionaire Elon Musk announced that Twitter Blue will be back soon, most likely by the end of next week. It is expected that there will be several tweaks in the subscription process.

A Twitter user named Paul Jamil asked on the social media platform, “When is Twitter Blue coming back?” To this, the billionaire owner of the platform Elon Musk replied, “Probably end of next week.”

This comes after Twitter decided to roll out a subscription plan for ‘verified’ blue ticks for Twitter profiles. The microblogging website launched a $7.99/month service that enabled users to pay for a verification check mark just a few weeks after Elon Musk took over the company.

The launch of the Twitter blue tick subscription made the social media platform go haywire, with fake accounts of many notable personalities popping up with verification checks, leading to massive confusion. Fake Twitter accounts of LeBron James, Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and even Jesus Christ popped up on the site.

The rollout of Twitter Blue caused a lot of confusion among netizens, with one of the most notable cases being that of pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly. A fake account of the company with a verification mark took to Twitter and wrote that the company is now offering free insulin to all.

With the imposter account’s tweet, Eli Lilly’s stock more than 5 percent on Friday, losing around USD 15 billion in market cap because of just one tweet. A similar fate was witnessed by the aerospace company Lockheed Martin.

Earlier, the blue tick of verification was only reserved for government officials and organizations, celebrities, big companies and entities, journalists, and other public figures.

