After Arattai, Mappls, THIS new app is becoming game changer, name is...; know its feature, how it works and more

The Indian government has been actively promoting the use of indigenous apps, and the latest to grab attention is the Mausam app. Following the success of apps like Arattai and Mappls, Mausam has quickly gained popularity for its accurate and timely weather forecasts. The app is designed to provide users with real-time weather updates, forecasts, and alerts, making it an essential tool for daily life.

Real-time weather updates

The Mausam app's most basic yet useful feature is its ability to provide real-time weather updates for your city or village. The app displays current temperature, wind speed, humidity, and sunrise and sunset times, ensuring you stay informed about the weather conditions. Moreover, the app updates you instantly in case of any changes in the weather, such as sudden rain or storms. This feature is particularly useful for planning daily activities and making informed decisions.

7-day weather forecast

In addition to real-time updates, the Mausam app also provides a 7-day weather forecast. This feature allows users to plan their schedules and activities in advance, taking into account the predicted weather conditions. The forecast is generated using data from satellites and radar, ensuring accuracy and reliability. This feature is especially useful for farmers, travelers, and individuals planning outdoor events.

Features of Mausam app

One of the app's standout features is its Nowcast feature, which provides alerts for weather changes within the next three hours. This feature is particularly useful for predicting sudden weather events such as heavy rain, hailstorms, or thunderstorms. The app sends out alerts and notifications, enabling users to take necessary precautions and stay safe.

The Mausam app also allows users to view real-time radar and satellite imagery. This feature provides a visual representation of weather patterns, enabling users to track storms, clouds, and other weather systems. The imagery is updated every 10 minutes, ensuring that users have access to the latest information. This feature is particularly useful for individuals who need to track weather patterns closely, such as farmers, fishermen, or travelers.

District-level weather warnings

The app also issues severe weather warnings for each district, using a color-coded system to indicate the level of severity. Red warnings indicate extreme weather conditions, orange warnings signal caution, and yellow warnings advise users to be prepared. This feature enables users to stay informed about potential weather-related hazards and take necessary precautions to stay safe.