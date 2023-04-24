Search icon
After Apple, Nothing to launch its first official store in India after Phone (2) launch

The Nothing Phone (2) will be the second smartphone from the company and it will succeed the Nothing Phone (1). With the smartphone, the brand is also planning to increase its offline presence.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 04:34 PM IST

Nothing store

Apple recently launched its first official retail stores in India and Tim Cook himself inaugurated the Apple BKC and Apple Saket, welcoming scores of fans. Following the similar path, Nothing is also planning to launch its first official retail store in India soon. As of now, Nothing only has one official store that is situated in Soho, London. The store was inaugurated late last year and it appears that India may be the second country where the UK-based Carl Pei led consumer tech brand will open its second store. Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Ear (1) have received a tremendous response in the Indian market especially during Flipkart sales but the company has bigger plans for Nothing Phone (2). The Nothing Phone (2) will be the second smartphone from the company and it will succeed the Nothing Phone (1). With the smartphone, the brand is also planning to increase its offline presence.

Nothing India Vice President and General Manager, Manu Sharma has revealed to IANS that the Nothing Phone (2) will have similar design aesthetics as the Phone (1) but with industry leading features. Currently, the Nothing Phone (1) is sold via 2,000 offline stores in India but the Phone (2) and other Nothing products will likely be sold through the brand's own retail store that will be inaugurated next year.

Nothing may also increase its production in India. For those who are unaware, the Nothing Phone (1) that is currently sold in India is made in India. The company is currently focused on Phone (2) which will make its debut in the coming months. The brand’s first phone, Nothing Phone (1) is the ‘best-selling’ in its segment and the Pei’s second brand expected to get similar success from Phone (2).

Deanne Pandey drops unseen photos of Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha from Alanna Panday's reception, says 'so much love'
5 most beautiful temples in India one should visit in 2023
Pooja Hegde turns heads in white off-shoulder gown, fans say, 'hotness overloaded'
From Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate, Moonlight goof-up to #OscarsSoWhite, look at biggest Oscar controversies
Chiranjeevi claps muhurat shot for Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula's new film; see photos
