Accenture lays off 11000 employees, CEO Julie Sweet reveals reason behind THIS massive job cut, says we are exiting…

The IT giant has decided to part ways with the workforce it can't retrain with AI skills, but also plans to hire more people over the next year or so.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 02:27 PM IST

Accenture lays off 11000 employees, CEO Julie Sweet reveals reason behind THIS massive job cut, says we are exiting…
Accenture has laid off at least 11,000 employees in the past three months as part of a major restructuring programme focused on artificial intelligence (AI). According to Business Insider, the company is letting go of staff who cannot be retrained with AI-related skills. At the same time, it plans to hire new workers over the next year or two.

Chief executive Julie Sweet described 'upskilling' as Accenture’s 'number one strategy' but admitted that, in some cases, retraining was not realistic. 'We are exiting on a compressed timeline, and in areas where reskilling is not a viable path for the skills we need,” she said.

Accenture will continue to invest in retraining staff on AI technologies, which Sweet described as a necessary response to each new wave of innovation. She added: 'Doing that at scale is Accenture’s core competency.'

The company has earned USD 2.6 billion from its AI consultancy services in the past six months, with the restructuring designed to strengthen its position in the fast-growing sector.

However, the layoffs come at a cost. Tech.co reports that Accenture expects to spend around USD 865 million on severance payments. Its workforce fell from 791,000 to 779,000 between May and August this year.

Chief financial officer Angie Park said the company also plans to sell two acquisitions as part of a 'rapid talent rotation' strategy. 'These actions will result in cost savings which will be reinvested in our people and our business,' she explained.

Sweet insisted that Accenture views AI as 'expansionary' rather than 'deflationary', saying it will become embedded across all areas of the company’s operations.

Accenture is the latest major tech firm to reshape its workforce around AI. Microsoft has recently balanced job cuts with new hires, while Meta laid off nearly 5% of its staff earlier this year before launching a major AI recruitment drive.

