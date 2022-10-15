Search icon
Aadhaar news: Govt makes it easier to get Aadhaar cards for babies, no biometrics needed; step-by-step guide

Aadhar enrolment ID numbers are produced whenever a birth certificate is issued in states where UIDAI is presently delivering the service.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 04:38 PM IST

The Government of India is anticipated to extend the scope of Aadhar enrollment of newborns to all the states in the nation in the next few months. As of right now, 16 of India's states are giving Aadhaar-linked birth registration to families. It all started a year ago, and gradually more states were joined until finally the federal government decided to make the service available in every state.

According to the sources, the current goal is to have Aadhaar cards given alongside birth certificates at the moment of birth. The Registrar General of India and UIDAI are collaborating on this matter. States that have already fully computerised their birth registration systems are included in the process.

Work is underway in remaining states and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) — the government body that provides Aadhaar numbers — hopes that over the next few months all states will be able to offer the feature, giving further convenience to new parents.

No fingerprints or other identifying information are taken from children less than five years old. Their parents' UIDs are used in conjunction with their demographic data and photos of their faces to create their own unique identification number. Therefore, at the ages of 5 and 15, the kid must have a biometric update (ten fingers, iris, and face photos).
 
According to reports, the UIDAI database is automatically updated anytime a birth certificate is issued in 16 of India's states. When a kid is born, the system immediately begins collecting information on the newborn, including the infant's picture and address. According to reliable sources, many registrars of births would also serve as Aadhaar enrollment agents.

Also, READ: PM Kisan Yojana 12th installment: Farmers to get Rs 2,000 before Diwali on this date

The following steps will guide you on how to apply for a Baal Aadhaar online:

Step 1: Register online for an Aadhaar Card at uidai.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the registration page for the Aadhar Card.

Step 3: Enter all of the required information, such as the child's name, parent's phone number, and email address.

Step 4: Fill out all of the demographic information after you have entered your personal information.

Step 5: The next step is to select the Fix Appointment tab. Now is the time to register for an Aadhar card.  

Step 6: Selecting the nearest Aadhaar enrollment center is the next step in the enrollment process.

Step 7: Complete your enrollment at an Aadhaar Card Enrollment Center near you.

Step 8: Attach a birth certificate and the parent's Aadhaar card to the form.

Step 9: Provide details of the parent's Aadhaar card and mobile number.  

Step 10: the child's picture will be taken after the verification process.  Biometrics will not be taken on children under five.  

Step 11: Photographs and biometric data, such as iris scans and fingerprints, will be taken if the child is five years old or older.

(With inputs from PTI)

